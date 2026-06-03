OMG! OK, IT’S HAPPENING. EVERYBODY STAY CALM.

Hello, Seattle. Hello World! My name is Patrick Michaud and I have the greatest job title in the history of law enforcement: SPD Hype Coordinator. I bestowed this title on myself approximately 15 weeks ago when my supervisor realized that someone needed to manage the intersection of ‘extreme excitement about football’ and ‘public safety communications’. Apparently, I’m that person.



Welcome to your official SPD guide to the World Cup 2026 in Seattle.

“Football” vs Football

I’m as confused as you are. Let’s break it down.

Scoring

Football: A team of 11 attempts to move a ball down a 100-yard field to score 6 points.

“Football”: A team of 11 attempts to move a ball down a 115-yard-long field to score a single point.

Offsides

Football: A person crosses an imaginary line before play starts.

“Football”: A person crosses an imaginary line while play is underway

Catching the ball

Football: Encouraged for all players

“Football”: Encouraged for one predesignated player per team, signified by a different colored jersey and only if they remain inside of a box that is painted on the ground.

Simple, right?

Getting Here Safely

Seattle Stadium will host six matches from June 15 through July 6. Getting there is half the battle, and by battle, I mean navigating Seattle traffic, which on a normal Tuesday is already an experience that replicates Dante’s fifth circle (look it up). On match days, it will be so much worse. My strong recommendation is to take the Link Light Rail to Stadium or International District Stations. It’s fast, it’s reliable, and nobody can cut you off in traffic when you’re on a train. Park-and-ride options are available throughout the system. Check soundtransit.org for schedules. If you’re driving, plan to arrive early and use the designated parking. Road closures will be in effect around Seattle Stadium and Pioneer Square on match days starting approximately four hours before kickoff.

What Not to Bring

Seattle Stadium has a bag policy. Bags must be clear and no larger than 12x6x12 inches, or smaller non-clear clutch bags no larger than 4.5×6.5 inches. Prohibited items include, but are not limited to, weapons of any kind, outside food and beverages, selfie sticks (do people still use these?), drones, and professional camera equipment. Full list at lumenfield.com.

The Truth About Alcohol and Driving

I’m going to say something here that I want you to really hear, because I mean it with all the hype and all the heart I have. Drunk driving kills people. Real people. Neighbors. Parents. Kids. The same fans you’re cheering next to. Please, please, PLEASE, pick your designated driver before you start drinking, or download a rideshare/taxi app before you leave the house, or screenshot the Light Rail schedule. SPD and WSP will have DUI patrols on all major routes on every match day. Pick your ride home first. It takes 45 seconds.

Emergency Resources

Need help during a match? Text 911, yes, you can text us. It’s especially useful in loud environments where you can’t be heard on a call. Include your location. Our officers are stationed throughout the venue and the surrounding area. If you’re in immediate danger, please call 911 directly. If you don’t speak English, say which language you speak. We can get you a translator.

In Closing

Seattle, I have never been more proud to work for this department and this city. The world is coming to us. Let’s show them everything that makes this place extraordinary. And let’s do it safely.



Go soccer! I mean “football”. GO “FOOTBALL”!



— Patrick Michaud, Hype Coordinator, Seattle Police Department