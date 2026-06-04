$240,000 Awarded to Film, Literary, and Visual Artists
Our CityArtist grant supports Seattle-based individual artists/curators in the research, development, and presentation of creative work. By sustaining individuals who are at the core of the cultural sector, we ensure that creative careers and work can develop and adapt over time, which is critical to artists’ professional growth and business insight.
CityArtist supports different disciplines in alternating years: dance, music, and theater (including play writing) in odd years, and literary, media/film (including screenwriting), and visual art in even years.
Here are the 30 CityArtist awardees, each receiving $8,000, for the 2026 cycle:
- Bertwocane Adera
- KATHYA ALEXANDER
- Stephen Anunson
- Syd Arrojo
- quenton baker
- Alexandra Barsky
- Gabriel Bello Díaz
- Henry Cowdery
- Rowan Eriksson
- Eroyn Franklin
- Yolanda Galery
- Dina Guttmann
- Maranatha Hay
- Danielle Hayden
- vivian hua
- Mel Isidor
- Patricia Kalidonis
- Fulgencio Lazo
- Judy Lee
- Oluwanifemi Madarikan
- Carlos Martinez
- Budi Mulyo
- Troy Osaki
- Whitney Rearick
- Gerry Sims
- Daniel Tam-Claiborne
- Thanh Tan
- Chezik Tsunoda
- Suscha Walker
- Haines Whitacre
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