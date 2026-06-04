$240,000 Awarded to Film, Literary, and Visual Artists

Our CityArtist grant supports Seattle-based individual artists/curators in the research, development, and presentation of creative work. By sustaining individuals who are at the core of the cultural sector, we ensure that creative careers and work can develop and adapt over time, which is critical to artists’ professional growth and business insight.

CityArtist supports different disciplines in alternating years: dance, music, and theater (including play writing) in odd years, and literary, media/film (including screenwriting), and visual art in even years.

Here are the 30 CityArtist awardees, each receiving $8,000, for the 2026 cycle: