PRESS RELEASE: Melons and Music and Comin' in Hot for the 70th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 3, 2026

WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL - The historic Panhandle Watermelon Festival is celebrating a massive milestone this summer as it returns for its 70th annual event on June 26th and 27th. Promising a vibrant mix of world-class country music and timeless family fun, this year’s milestone celebration is set to live up to its theme: "Melons and Music are Comin' in Hot."

Friday, June 26: Free Big-Stage Concert

The festivities kick off on Friday night at Jim Trawick Park with a star-studded, FREE county music concert.

• Gates Open: 5:00 PM (Free activities for children begin)

• Showtime: 6:00 PM

• The Lineup: Country music stars Tracy Byrd, Dailey & Vincent, and Ashley Monroe

Event Note: This is a family-friendly event featuring festival-style seating. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening comfort.

Saturday, June 27: A Full Day of Festival Favorites

The Celebration continues bright and early on Saturday with a jam-packed schedule of community traditions across Chipley:

• Morning Activities: Pancake Breakfast, the 5K Hot Trot, and the traditional Watermelon Parade

• Daytime Attractions: Classic Car Show, arts, crafts, food vendors, and the highly anticipated Big Watermelon Auction

• More Live Music: Head over to the Washington County Agricultural Center for live performances by Grace & Grit at 10:45 AM and 1:00 PM

Seventy Years of Community Tradition

For seven decades, the Florida Panhandle has rallied behind this beloved summer staple. The festival's enduring success is a direct result of dedicated sponsors, tireless volunteers, enthusiastic participants, and the thousands of attendees who support it each year. Seeing families come together to enjoy top-tier entertainment and wholesome activities - completely free of charge - is what makes this tradition so vital to the region.

Everyone is invited to come out, slice into some fresh watermelon, and support this incredible community milestone.

About the Panhandle Watermelon Festival

For more details, schedule updates, or media inquires, please visit the official website or follow the festival's social media channels:

• Website: www.panhandlewatermelon.com

• Socials: Find us on Facebook and Instagram

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