Kintetsu Rail Ticket with Seat Reservations for Smooth Access to Osaka, Kyoto, Nagoya, Ise-Shima, and Nara

Premium Express Shimakaze (Osaka/Kyoto/Nagoya – Ise-shima) Meihan Hinotori (Osaka – Nagoya) Hinotori Premium Seating

Kintetsu Railway Co., Ltd. and Linkitivity Inc. launched new digital tickets with express fares included on March 24, 2026, for smoother travel in Japan.

TENNOJI-KU, OSAKA, JAPAN, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kintetsu Railway Co., Ltd. and Linkitivity Inc. have announced the sale of digital tickets that can be purchased online in advance and combine the base train fare and reserved seats. These tickets can be purchased in advance through online travel agencies overseas.

1. Overview

Kintestu Railways is one of the major railway companies in Japan, connecting major cities like Osaka, Kyoto, and Nagoya with popular sightseeing spots such as Ise-shima and Nara.

This service combines the basic train fare and limited express reserved seat fee in a single digital ticket and is available for purchase online before arriving in Japan. This allows visitors to skip buying tickets at the station and avoid complicated web sites, facilitating smoother travel.

2. Main Features

Advance purchasing:

The express ticket and basic train fare can be purchased as a set online before arriving in Japan.

Smooth transit:

Users can skip the lines at the station and go straight to their reserved train

Available through foreign online travel agencies:

Tickets can be purchased through popular travel sites overseas, with plans for further expansion to other services

3. Available Areas

This service covers major tourist routes in Japan.

Osaka – Nagoya

Osaka/Kyoto/Nagota – Ise-shima (Ise Grand Shrine, coastal resort areas)

Osaka/Kyoto – Nara (World Heritage historic city)

*Future expansion is planned to other areas

4. How to use

Step 1: Purchase tickets for selected train online or through an online travel agent

Linkitivity: https://ars-kintetsutk.triplabo.com/home

Step 2: Board the train and sit in the reserved seat on the day of the trip

5. Inquiries and Interview Requests

Please direct all inquiries and interview requests to the following.

In the case of interviews, the company will prepare a translator, so interviews in languages other than Japanese are possible.

Contact:

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

PR Department

Email: kghd-contact@rw.kintetsu.co.jp



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