NAVA’s ‘Day of Play’ to Celebrate Video Game Industry and Rally Support to Protect Human Voices

NAVA’s 2026 Day of Play will bring together video game voice actors, streamers and gaming creatives for a 12-hour Twitch charity livestream supporting protections for human voices amid growing AI concerns. Credit: NAVA Foundation.

Nearly 15 percent of Voice Actors Say They Have Lost Jobs to AI

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Voice Actors Foundation (NAVA) announces its Day of Play livestream event on Saturday, June 13, bringing together top gaming creatives and the beloved voices behind today’s most iconic characters in video games.Through an immersive, 12-hour livestream on Twitch , from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT, Day of Play will entertain, inform, and inspire viewers, while raising critical funds to protect human voices in gaming and beyond.“NAVA’s Day of Play brings awareness to the human voices behind the games and the growing movement to protect them in the age of AI,” said Tim Friedlander, founder and president of NAVA. “Supporting this cause helps keep our voices in games and our values in the spotlight.”Special guests include BAFTA Games Awards winner Erika Ishii (Apex Legends, Ghost of Yōtei), Astra Awards Nominee Anjali Bhimani (Overwatch, Critical Role), NAVGTR Awards Winner Craig Lee Thomas (Helldivers 2, DC: Dark Legion), BAFTA Games Awards winner Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Baldur’s Gate 3), and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 (2024) powerhouse Gabe Kunda, (Valorant, Diablo IV). Top Twitch streamers joining Day of Play include Muyskerm, Ninjayla, and Seapeekay.“Day of Play is all about keeping humans at the center of my favorite storytelling genre - video games. NAVA’s advocacy work around responsible AI legislation is the driving force for what DoP aims to support, so we can keep telling these beautiful stories,” said Cissy Jones.According to NAVA’s 2026 The State of Voiceover Survey , 21 percent of voice actors reported they have knowingly lost work due to AI-generated voices (synthetic voices), a six percent increase from 2025’s survey results.Day of Play shines a spotlight on the performers, directors, engineers, and other creative professionals who bring video games to life. Through gameplay, conversation, and community, the event underscores why protecting creative careers matters in an era of rapidly advancing AI.To attend Day of Play, join the NAVA Twitch Channel: www.twitch.tv/navavoices To donate in support of the event, visit: www.givebutter.com/NAVADayofPlay2026 SPECIAL GUESTS:Erika Ishii - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5604876 Anjali Bhimani - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0080401 Craig Lee Thomas - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3951343 Cissy Jones - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4047315 Gabe Kunda - https://www.imdb.com/name/nm8602923 Muyskerm - https://www.twitch.tv/muyskerm Ninjayla - https://www.twitch.tv/ninjayla Seapeekay - https://www.twitch.tv/seapeekay CONTACTS AND MEDIA AVAILABILITY:Event Stars Craig Lee Thomas, Erika Ishii, and Cissy Jones are available for media interviews. Please contact Matthew Parham, matthew@navavoices.org to request an interview slot or for any questions about the 2026 Day of Play event.About NAVAThe National Association of Voice Actors is a social impact non-profit association created to advocate and promote the advancement of the voice acting industry through action, education, inclusion, and benefits. To learn more about NAVA or become a member, please visit www.navavoices.org

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