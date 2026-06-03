Lt. Col. Bukowski Assumes Command of 350 RCS Northern Knights

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie L. Bukowski assumed command of the 350th Recruiting Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, during an Assumption of Command ceremony, June 2, 2026, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Air Force Col. Sean "Metro" Fellows, commander of the 367th Recruiting Group, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, presided over the ceremony and transferred command of the squadron to Bukowski.

The 350 RCS is responsible for recruiting Air Force Reserve Citizen Airmen across 21 states in the Northeastern United States. The unit oversees 66 recruiting offices and 14 Military Entrance Processing Stations spanning more than 588,000 square miles.

Fellows praised the squadron’s recruiting force and the impact its members have on the Air Force Reserve mission.

“Every wing that deploys, every aircraft that launches, every mission this nation calls on the Reserve to execute starts with a conversation that began with a recruiter,” said Fellows. “You are not mere support to the mission. You are the catalyst of it.”

During her remarks, Bukowski reflected on her personal connection to recruiting and the role an Air Force Reserve recruiter played in helping her continue her military service.

“My recruiter’s compassion and steadfast commitment are the reason I’m here today,” said Bukowski. “It has set the standard for what I have come to expect from our squadron.”

Bukowski emphasized that the squadron’s success extends beyond production goals and is rooted in service, professionalism, and relationships built throughout the communities recruiters serve.

“As we move forward, our mission remains clear: to reach, engage, and inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the United States Air Force Reserve,” Bukowski said.

As commander, Bukowski now leads 96 military and 10 civilian personnel responsible for accessing more than 2,000 Citizen Airmen annually while managing recruiting operations throughout the region.

To learn more about serving in the Air Force, Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve, go to http://www.airforce.com/find-a-recruiter or download the https://www.airforce.com/aim-high-app app to speak directly with a recruiter.