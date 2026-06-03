Parking area at Fish and Game access site on Crystal Lake near Priest River closed for emergency road repairs

Fish and Game recognizes the temporary closure is an inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while repairs are completed. Once the work is finished, the site will be safer, more usable and better equipped to serve the public into the future.

Crystal Lake provides fishing opportunities for largemouth bass and panfish. Nearby waters, including Freeman Lake, offer similar fishing opportunities during the closure. Freeman Lake is located roughly eight miles northwest of Priest River along the Idaho-Washington border.

To learn more about Fish and Game access sites throughout the Panhandle, visit the online access guide.

For more information or if you have questions, please contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page for regional news and updates.