Adobe Badlands Cleanup Day continues to expand, with over 35 volunteers and nonprofit and corporate

DELTA COUNTY, Colo. — The annual Adobe Badlands Volunteer Community Cleanup Day, held this past Saturday morning, brought together more than 35 volunteers and dedicated Delta County staff, Commissioners, Nonprofits, Local Leaders, and the Bureau of Land Management. The community event continues to grow in both participation and impact, raising critical awareness about illegal dumping in the Adobe Badlands.

During the four-hour cleanup, volunteers successfully removed a significant amount of waste, including 48 tires, 10 mattresses, electronics, appliances, and approximately 300 industrial-size trash bags. Crews filled five roll-off dumpsters while working across zones along Trap Club Road, Pioneer Road, and the newly added Pipeline Road area.

This year's addition of a third cleanup zone was spearheaded by a local citizen who served as a team lead at the West and East Pipeline intersection. That group completely filled a roll-off dumpster, with participants noting the vast amount of trash remaining.

Volunteers checked in at the staging area near Trap Club Road and Pioneer Road, where they received gloves, shirts, chapstick, hand sanitizer, bottled water, snacks, instructions, maps, and contact information. This year, a portable toilet was also available onsite at the staging area, generously donated by Bruin Waste.

Communication with volunteers was also made easier this year through Delta County’s new app, ReachWell. The app allows the county to share important announcements and updates directly with residents. All Delta County citizens are welcome and encouraged to download ReachWell. No personal information is required; the app is free and available through phone app stores or on the county website at www.deltacountyco.gov/reachwell.

From the staging area, participants joined team leads based on the level of terrain difficulty they were comfortable with, ranging from easier areas near the staging site to steeper, more challenging cleanup zones.

A strong showing from Alpine Bank also boosted this year’s volunteer turnout, with a full group of Alpine Bank employees arriving ready to work alongside county staff, elected officials, partners, and community members. Western Slope Outdoor Alliance was also on-site, showing support. Their participation added to the collaborative spirit of the morning and showed how local businesses, nonprofits, and residents continue to play an important role in caring for Delta County’s public lands.

After a safety briefing, groups headed out to their assigned areas. By 8 a.m. on a Saturday morning, the energy was already high.

As volunteers returned to the staging area, stories began pouring in about unusual finds, tough pulls, and which teams may have hauled the most trash. One especially memorable discovery was an unscratched lottery ticket. By the end of the morning, several volunteers were already suggesting a friendly competition between cleanup groups next year — an idea organizers are happy to consider.

The Bureau of Land Management joined the event several years ago and remains a valued partner in the effort. Delta Compost has supported the cleanup for the past three years by donating drinks, snacks, and equipment for volunteers. This year, RocKing Rolloff Dumpsters provided two dumpsters for the cleanup effort, and Bruin Waste donated the on-site portable toilet for the staging area.

By noon, volunteers had returned from their cleanup zones tired, dusty, and energized by what they had accomplished together.

While the amount of trash removed is important, organizers say one of the biggest takeaways is something that often goes unsaid: the event is fun.

While local dumping trends in Delta County have shown annual improvement, illegal disposal continues to be a major concern for our region. Illegal dumping is a violation of the law, and preserving the beauty and health of our public lands depends on the community's active vigilance. We encourage residents to stay alert: if you see illegal activity occurring, please report it and share the details with local authorities.

Public awareness and education are vital to protecting natural resources. Many common items can be disposed of affordably through the county's established waste and recycling systems.

How to Dispose of Items Properly

Most materials found during cleanups are accepted at the Adobe Buttes Landfill or through local providers for a nominal fee. For Delta County residents, the Bruin Waste/Double J Recycle Center offers free recycling of:

Plastics (#1 & #2 ONLY)

Paper & Paperboard

Cardboard

Glass (bottles & jars ONLY)

Tin & Aluminum

The center is located at 21538 Austin Rd, Austin, CO 81410, and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Recyclables must be pre-sorted, clean, and dry.

Electronics (including televisions, monitors, printers, copiers, computers, and solar panels) are not accepted at the Adobe Buttes Landfill due to state regulations. However, the Bruin Waste/Double J Recycle Center accepts electronics for a fee of $0.65/lb.

For landfill disposal, Delta County’s current fee schedule includes:

Mattresses and box springs: $15 each

Passenger car tires without rims: $10 each

Large appliances (stoves, washers, dryers, swamp coolers, and water heaters): $10 each

Freon appliances (refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, and dehumidifiers): $40 each

$25 minimum fee applies, and all loads must be covered and secured.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Delta County Landfill Fee Schedule and Recycling and Disposal Guide at DeltaCountyCO.gov or call Adobe Buttes Landfill at 970-835-7999 before hauling items, especially for tires, electronics, appliances, hazardous materials, or unusual loads.

Delta County thanks the volunteers and partners who contributed to this year’s success. Those interested in volunteering or sponsoring future cleanups may contact reachus@deltacountyco.gov.

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