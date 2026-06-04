OneTrust Home Loans Earns #67 Ranking on Scotsman Guide's 2026 Top Mortgage Lenders List

OneTrust Home Loans is proud to announce its ranking at #67 on Scotsman Guide's acclaimed 2026 Top Mortgage Lenders rankings.

We focus on building a platform where that support is consistent and the team has your back. When a loan officer can work without fighting their own system, growth follows naturally.” — James Hecht, CEO of OneTrust Home Loans

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans, a leading mortgage lender headquartered in San Diego, CA, is proud to announce its ranking at #67 on Scotsman Guide's acclaimed 2026 Top Mortgage Lenders rankings. The ranking is based on verified 2025 loan volume and reflects the collective effort of a team that closed an exceptional number of loans last year across a 49-state footprint.

"At OneTrust, we focus on building a platform where that support is consistent and the team has your back. When a loan officer can work without fighting their own system, growth follows naturally. This recognition is the result of a team that shows up and does the work for our clients every day," stated James Hecht, CEO of OneTrust Home Loans.

The Scotsman Guide ranking is the latest in a string of recognitions that point to a company operating at a different level. Earlier this year, OneTrust Home Loans was named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage Award winner, an honor that recognizes the most innovative technology organizations in the mortgage industry. The company earned that recognition for its deployment of SKIE AI, a proprietary generative AI platform that has fundamentally changed how its operations team works. Since launching in 2025, SKIE AI has delivered six-figure labor savings and is projected to reach seven-figure impact in 2026, all while helping loan officers spend less time on paperwork and more time with customers.

That same commitment extends across everything the company is building. OneTrust offers one of the broadest product menus in the country, spanning Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and portfolio loans, with a particular strength in construction lending and an actively growing builder joint venture program.

For loan officers who are focused on builder relationships and want a lender that is genuinely built to support that business, OneTrust is worth a close look. The company is growing, adding markets, and looking for like-minded professionals who are ready to do their best work.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 U.S. territories, with sales and operations across the country. In addition to standard loan options including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant volume of portfolio and construction loans held on its own balance sheet. The company also operates one of the fastest-growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to expand through builder joint ventures. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service, as reflected in its tagline: Service is Everything! OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings. For additional information, visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

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