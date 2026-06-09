ShinyHunters Has Breached Hundreds of Companies in 2026 and Here Is What Consumers Can Do About It

Following an FBI warning about ShinyHunters, Anonyome Labs™ explains why traditional breach advice is no longer enough.

Every app, every sign-up, every platform has demanded your phone number and email. For the first time, consumers have an alternative. That alternative is Sudo identities.” — JD Mumford, CEO, Anonyome Labs™

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FBI issues a public warning about one of the most active hacking groups of 2026, Anonyome Labs outlines why conventional breach advice falls short and what consumers can do differently.Charter Communications. Carnival Corporation. 7-Eleven. Canvas. ADT. SoundCloud. Panera Bread. Coinbase. These are just a handful of the hundreds of organizations breached in 2026 by a single hacking group known as ShinyHunters, and the list keeps growing.This week alone, Charter confirmed 40 to 42 million customer records were compromised, and Carnival disclosed that 6 million customer records were stolen in an April attack. ShinyHunters also claimed more than 29 million records from SoundCloud, 5 million from Panera Bread, 275 million from the Canvas education platform, and over 1 billion records across a Salesforce campaign targeting hundreds of companies. The FBI has issued a public service announcement warning consumers of potential fallout, and security researchers say the campaign shows no signs of slowing.For Anonyome Labs, a privacy and identity protection company, the ShinyHunters campaign illustrates a problem the cybersecurity industry has long overlooked. The real vulnerability is not just corporate security; it is the fact that consumers have been required to hand over their personal information to every service they use, leaving them permanently exposed whenever any of those services are breached."Every app, every sign-up, every platform has demanded your phone number and email. For the first time, consumers have an alternative. That alternative is Sudo identities."- JD Mumford, CEO, Anonyome Labs™How ShinyHunters Operates, and Why Traditional Advice Falls Short:ShinyHunters does not rely on brute force. The group exploits voice phishing, stolen authentication tokens, third-party vendor integrations, and cloud misconfigurations to gain access to corporate systems, often spending weeks or months inside a network before exfiltrating data. By the time a breach is discovered and announced, the stolen data has already been on the dark web for days. The conventional advice of using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and monitoring credit does nothing to protect information that has already been taken.What Consumers Can Do Differently To Reduce Their Exposure:Use private digital identities instead of personal contact information. Solutions like MySudogive users separate phone numbers, email addresses, and virtual cards for different areas of life including shopping, dating, travel, deliveries, and more. Once a private digital identity is set up, users can begin updating existing accounts to replace personal contact information with those credentials. If any service is breached, the exposed Sudo identity cannot be traced back to the user's personal information.Create multiple identities to limit your digital footprint. Using separate identities for different areas of life further limits the damage of any single breach. If one identity is compromised, others remain untouched and none can be linked back to personal details. Users can create up to nine separate Sudo identities for this purpose.Add other privacy tools to your stack. A VPN encrypts internet traffic and masks a user's IP address, making it significantly harder for attackers to track online activity. A password manager eliminates reused passwords and keeps credentials organized and secure. MySudo VPN offers built-in encryption as part of its privacy suite. Together with private digital identities, these tools form a layered privacy approach that is significantly harder to breach than any single measure alone.Be skeptical of unsolicited calls and messages. ShinyHunters is known for voice phishing, calling employees and customers while impersonating IT support or customer service to extract credentials. Users should never provide account details, passwords, or verification codes in response to an unsolicited contact."The FBI warning is significant; it signals that ShinyHunters is not going away. Consumers cannot wait for companies to fix their security. The power to protect your personal information starts with you, and it starts the moment you stop handing out your personal phone number and email address to every service that asks for it."- David Bruggeman, Head of Product, Anonyome Labs™Availability:MySudo is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Learn more at mysudo.com About Anonyome Labs:Anonyome Labs is a privacy and identity protection company delivering consumer and enterprise solutions since 2014. For consumers, its flagship app MySudo gives users private digital identities with working phone numbers, email inboxes, virtual cards, private browsing, and encrypted messaging, calling, and video, supported by a suite of privacy tools including MySudo Reclaim, MySudo VPN, and MySudo Password (coming soon). For businesses, the company offers turnkey SDKs, APIs, and white-label applications spanning identity protection and privacy tools. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, backed by 25 issued patents, and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Anonyome Labs is committed to making privacy and identity protection the norm. Learn more at anonyome.com

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