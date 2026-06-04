The Nu-Age Group Announces Expanded AI and Automation Solutions for CLO and Hedge Fund Operations

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Nu-Age Group Broadens AI, Data, and Automation Services for CLO and Fund Operations

The next competitive edge in CLO & Hedge Fund operations will come from automating intelligently, improving data flow, and building infrastructure that can keep pace with market demands.” — Anthony Chillino

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nu-Age Group today announced the expansion of its technology and operational support capabilities for collateralized loan obligation (CLO) managers, hedge funds, and other alternative investment firms seeking to enhance efficiency, strengthen data workflows, and improve decision support across increasingly complex operating environments.As firms operating in structured credit and alternative investments face rising demands related to portfolio surveillance, reporting timeliness, data consistency, and operational scale, The Nu-Age Group is expanding its focus on practical solutions designed to support automation, process optimization, and more effective use of business and portfolio data.The expanded initiative is intended to help CLO and hedge fund organizations address critical operational needs, including workflow standardization, data aggregation, reporting support, exception management, and the modernization of manual processes that can hinder responsiveness and scalability.“The structured credit and alternative investment landscape continues to demand greater speed, precision, and operational discipline,” said Anthony Chillino, President of The Nu-Age Group. “Our expanded focus is centered on helping CLO managers and hedge fund operators improve the way information moves across the organization, reduce reliance on fragmented manual processes, and create a stronger operational foundation for decision making and growth.”The Nu-Age Group’s solutions are designed to support firms in areas such as:*Workflow automation for operational and reporting processes*Data consolidation and integration across internal and external sources*Process improvement for fund operations and portfolio support functions*Analytics and reporting workflows for enhanced visibility*Exception tracking and operational monitoring*Technology enabled support for scalable business operationsIn today’s market environment, many CLO and hedge fund firms are balancing the need for agility with the realities of complex data ecosystems, evolving investor expectations, and increasing pressure to operate efficiently without compromising quality or control. The Nu-Age Group’s approach is designed to help firms identify bottlenecks, reduce duplicative effort, and build more resilient operational processes aligned with their business objectives.The company stated that its expanded capabilities are part of a broader commitment to supporting organizations that require practical, implementation focused solutions rather than one size fits all technology initiatives. By aligning automation, data strategy, and operational execution, The Nu-Age Group aims to help clients improve accuracy, responsiveness, and internal coordination across key business functions.“Firms in the CLO and hedge fund space are looking for solutions that are not only innovative, but also practical and adaptable to real operating conditions,” added Anthony Chillino. “Operational performance has become an increasingly important differentiator for CLO managers and alternative investment firms. Our focus is on helping clients reduce process friction, improve data flow, and create a more scalable infrastructure for reporting, monitoring, and execution.”The Nu-Age Group’s expanded service focus supports firms seeking to modernize operational infrastructure, improve internal reporting effectiveness, and create more efficient environments for portfolio and business support teams.For additional information about The Nu-Age Group’s solutions for CLO managers, hedge funds, and alternative investment firms, visit https://www.thenuagegroup.us/financial-services or contact us by calling (866) 640-3999 or by email sales@thenuagegroup.us.

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