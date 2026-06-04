Fernwayer to feature in centenary project celebrating royal and parliamentary leadership

The travel marketplace making rare, deeply human travel encounters accessible at scale is recognized for its model of cultural continuity and fair value.

For us, sustainability means continuity — helping traditions and knowledge systems remain visible, valued and viable.” — Alok Singh

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fernwayer, a curated marketplace for rare, private travel experiences built around human connection and cultural understanding, has been selected to feature in a new publication entitled Monarchy and Democracy: A History of Leadership. An official History of Parliament project, this landmark book is being produced in partnership with leading publisher St James's House – an imprint within the SJH Group – and will be launched on 9 June 2026 in the grounds of Westminster Abbey in London, UK.Written by a team of prominent academics and award-winning authors, including royal experts Robert Jobson, Russell Myers and Katie Nicholl, this beautifully presented hardback explores the evolving roles of Crown and Parliament in the leadership of the UK and the Commonwealth. Harking back to the origins and impact of one of the most significant pieces of legislation in British history, the Act of Settlement 1701, the book goes on to document the shifts in power past and present, culminating in the transformative political and social changes of the past 100 years.Fernwayer appears in the publication's Leaders in Sustainability section, in recognition of its model of travel built around cultural preservation, fair economic value and the continuity of living traditions. More than 80% of each booking goes directly to Experience Makers and their local collaborators — because, as the founders say, admiration alone does not preserve a tradition — fair value does."What resonated with us about this project is that it treats heritage and global engagement as living things, not static ones," says Alok Singh, CEO and co-founder of Fernwayer. "For us, sustainability means continuity — helping traditions and knowledge systems remain visible, valued and viable." Co-founder Vinitaa Jayson adds: "Travel, at its best, is a form of cultural diplomacy at a human level. When it is rooted in curiosity and genuine connection, it leaves both travelers and communities with something of lasting value."Dr Jennifer Davey, Director at the History of Parliament Trust, says, "The book not only explores the history and evolution of UK and Commonwealth governance and the shift to a constitutional monarchy, but also profiles a selection of organizations invited to join the project based on their relevance to the themes of leadership, innovation, sustainability and governance."Stephen van der Merwe, a Group Director at the SJH Group, says, "Through in-depth interviews with the leaders of organizations such as Fernwayer, and by spotlighting their work, Monarchy and Democracy provides a compelling, first-hand perspective on how today's organizational leaders are shaping the future in a wide range of areas, including governance, education, charitable work, enterprise and industry."The publication's launch will also incorporate the London Press Club Summer Garden Party, which will be attended by more than 300 senior figures from the UK's leading media organizations and will include a celebration of the life of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. "This is a wonderful opportunity to honor Queen Elizabeth II and the historic contribution she made to the nation and the Commonwealth," says Robert Jobson, deputy chair of the London Press Club. "Hers was a remarkable life, one that continues to inspire generations around the world."Available in both print and e-book formats, and distributed on a controlled-circulation basis, this publication will be made available to key political, institutional and educational audiences in the UK, Europe and the Commonwealth, and will be supported by the extensive online promotion of a complimentary digital edition.Notes to editors:Monarchy and Democracy: A History of Leadership will be launched at College Garden in Westminster Abbey on 9 June 2026. For further information about the book, please contact publishing@stjamess.org.Fernwayer ( www.fernwayer.com ) is a San Francisco-based curated marketplace for rare, private travel experiences. Taking its name from Fernweh — farsickness, the opposite of homesickness — Fernwayer co-creates every experience with photographers, fishermen, artisans, historians, chefs, architects, journalists, naturalists, winemakers, farmers and filmmakers: people with real knowledge, a genuine point of view, and a deep connection to place. The result is not a generic tour but a carefully structured human encounter — with depth, access and context that is rarely easy to find, or easy to book. Fernwayer launched in May 2024 and currently offers more than 700 experiences across 14 countries. For further information, please contact communications@fernwayer.com.St James's House ( www.stjamess.org ) is part of the SJH Group ( www.sjhgroup.com ) and has been an official publisher for the History of Parliament ( www.historyofparliamentonline.org ) since 2015.

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