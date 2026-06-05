Jenna Brocious Releases Best Selling Book

Not My Problem Anymore

Not My Problem Anymore: A Generational Shift in Responsibility

It requires the courage to acknowledge what has been carried for generations and the willingness to choose something different moving forward.” — Jenna Brocious

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through the stories of three generations of women, Jenna Brocious shares a deeply personal memoir about inherited trauma, emotional healing, and the courage it takes to break painful family patterns for future generations.Jenna Brocious announces the release of her best-selling memoir, Not My Problem Anymore : A Memoir About Breaking Generational Patterns and Creating a New Path Forward, now available on Amazon. More than a story about personal growth, Not My Problem Anymore is an intimate reflection on generational trauma and one woman’s decision to confront the emotional patterns passed down through her family in order to create a different future.Told through the experiences of three generations of women, Brocious explores how pain, survival behaviors, emotional burdens, and inherited beliefs can shape families over time. Through honest storytelling and personal reflection, she shares her journey of recognizing those patterns and choosing to break them for herself and the generations that follow. At it's core, Not My Problem Anymore examines the emotional weight many people unknowingly inherit from previous generations. Rather than presenting healing as simple or straightforward, Brocious offers readers an honest account of what it means to confront deeply rooted family dynamics, examine inherited behaviors, and choose a new path forward.“Breaking generational patterns starts with awareness,” says Brocious. “It requires the courage to acknowledge what has been carried for generations and the willingness to choose something different moving forward.”By sharing the perspectives and experiences of multiple generations of women, the memoir highlights both the lasting impact of inherited trauma and the possibility of transformation through self-awareness, accountability, and healing.Throughout the memoir, readers are invited to reflect on the lasting effects of generational trauma, including the ways emotional patterns, behaviors, and beliefs can be passed down through families. Brocious explores the courage it takes to break painful cycles, choose healing over repetition, and develop a deeper sense of identity and self-awareness. The book also examines how family dynamics can shape relationships, self-worth, and the way people move through the world. At its heart, Not My Problem Anymore is about creating a healthier path forward, not only for oneself, but for the next generation. The result is a memoir that resonates not only as a personal story, but also as a reflection on family, emotional inheritance, resilience, and transformation.As conversations surrounding trauma, mental health, and generational healing continue to grow, Not My Problem Anymore arrives as both a personal testimony and a meaningful contribution to a broader cultural dialogue. Brocious’ story speaks to readers navigating difficult family relationships, emotional exhaustion, inherited expectations, or the desire to break cycles that no longer serve them or future generations. By sharing her experience openly, she encourages readers to reflect on their own stories and consider what healing and change could look like in their lives. Not My Problem Anymore: A Memoir About Breaking Generational Patterns and Creating a New Path Forward is available now on Amazon: https://amzn.to/4wlJa25 About Jenna Brocious:Jenna Brocious is an author whose work explores generational trauma, emotional healing, and personal transformation. Through honest storytelling and reflection, she examines the complexities of inherited family patterns and the courage required to create lasting change. Not My Problem Anymore is her deeply personal memoir about recognizing generational cycles and choosing to build a healthier path forward for future generations.

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