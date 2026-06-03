Mental Health Awareness Month Highlights Growing Demand for ADHD Telehealth in San Diego, California

Understanding your mind is the first step toward getting the support you deserve. When care is built on both clinical expertise and lived experience, people feel seen, heard, and understood. Elevating Minds Psychiatry is committed to helping neurodivergent individuals access compassionate, evidence-based mental health care across Calif Accessible mental health care means meeting people where they are. Through secure telehealth appointments, adults can receive ADHD evaluations, medication management, and ongoing support from the comfort of home

Elevating Minds Psychiatry expands access to ADHD medication management online and neurodivergent-informed psychiatric care throughout San Diego County

As someone diagnosed with ADHD later in life, I understand firsthand how frustrating traditional psychiatry can feel,” — Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Elevating Minds Psychiatry is raising awareness about the increasing demand for accessible ADHD treatment and virtual psychiatric care in San Diego, California. As more adults seek answers for challenges related to focus, burnout, anxiety, and executive dysfunction, the practice is emphasizing the importance of compassionate, evidence-based mental health support designed specifically for neurodivergent individuals.Elevating Minds Psychiatry provides ADHD telehealth in San Diego, offering comprehensive psychiatric evaluations, ADHD medication management online, and personalized virtual care throughout California and Hawaiʻi. Founded by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, the practice combines clinical expertise with lived experience to deliver care that works with neurodivergent minds—not against them.“Mental Health Awareness Month is an important reminder that many people are silently struggling with symptoms they may not fully understand,” said Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, Owner, Founder, and Nurse Practitioner at Elevating Minds Psychiatry. “In San Diego, we’re seeing more adults realize that lifelong challenges with focus, organization, emotional regulation, and overwhelm may actually be related to ADHD. Access to compassionate and accessible care can truly change lives.”Increasing Need for ADHD Telehealth in San DiegoMental health professionals across California continue to see growing interest in telehealth psychiatry services, particularly among working professionals, students, parents, and individuals balancing demanding schedules. Elevating Minds Psychiatry’s virtual care model was intentionally designed to reduce many of the barriers that prevent people from seeking treatment, including transportation issues, scheduling conflicts, long wait times, and anxiety surrounding traditional medical settings.Through secure virtual appointments, patients throughout San Diego County can access:- Comprehensive psychiatric evaluations- ADHD medication management online- Anxiety and depression treatment- Telepsychiatry and virtual care- Psychotherapy and counseling- Whole-person psychiatric assessmentsThe practice serves adults in San Diego and throughout California with evidence-based psychiatric care delivered through HIPAA-compliant telehealth technology.Neurodivergent-Led Psychiatric Care in CaliforniaWhat distinguishes Elevating Minds Psychiatry from many traditional psychiatric practices is its neurodivergent-informed approach. Daniel Mattox openly shares his own experience living with ADHD, helping patients feel understood, respected, and supported throughout the treatment process.“As someone diagnosed with ADHD later in life, I understand firsthand how frustrating traditional psychiatry can feel,” Mattox said. “Many people have spent years blaming themselves for struggles that were never about laziness or lack of effort. Our goal is to create a safe and empowering environment where patients in San Diego can finally feel understood while receiving high-quality psychiatric care.”The practice’s telehealth psychiatry services are especially beneficial for individuals navigating executive function challenges, time management difficulties, social anxiety around appointments, or demanding personal and professional responsibilities.Comprehensive ADHD Medication Management OnlineElevating Minds Psychiatry provides ADHD medication management online for adults across San Diego, California through a collaborative and personalized care model. Initial psychiatric evaluations typically last between 60 and 90 minutes, allowing providers to fully explore each patient’s history, symptoms, treatment goals, and lifestyle needs before developing a customized treatment plan.Follow-up appointments generally range from 15 to 25 minutes and are scheduled based on individual patient needs and stability. The practice emphasizes ongoing partnership, thoughtful medication adjustments, and whole-person mental wellness support.Conditions currently treated by Elevating Minds Psychiatry include:- ADHD- Anxiety- Depression- Bipolar disorder- PTSD- Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)- Panic attacks- Sleep disorders- Mood disordersExpanding Access to Mental Health Care in San Diego CountyAs Mental Health Awareness Month continues, Elevating Minds Psychiatry hopes to encourage more individuals throughout San Diego County to seek support without shame or stigma.“Accessible care means meeting people where they are,” said Mattox. “Whether someone is managing ADHD, anxiety, depression, or simply feeling overwhelmed by life, we want them to know that help is available and hope is real.”The practice currently offers telehealth psychiatric services throughout California and Hawaiʻi, with dedicated support lines for both states.About Elevating Minds PsychiatryElevating Minds Psychiatry is a telehealth-focused psychiatric practice providing compassionate, evidence-based mental health care throughout California and Hawaiʻi. Founded by Daniel Mattox, PMHNP-BC, the practice specializes in ADHD treatment, anxiety, depression, medication management, psychotherapy, and virtual psychiatric care designed for neurodivergent individuals. Elevating Minds Psychiatry is committed to making high-quality mental health support more accessible, personalized, and stigma-free through innovative telepsychiatry services.

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