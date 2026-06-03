Penny and Piper - A Heartwarming New Children’s Book by Sarah Jaide

Celebrate the upcoming release of Penny and Piper, a magical story about unlikely friendship, empathy, and understanding for children ages 4–8.

Penny and Piper was written to remind children that meaningful friendships can be found in unexpected places, ” — Sarah Jaide

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Sarah Jaide is excited to announce the upcoming release of her children’s book Penny and Piper : An Unlikely Friendship, a heartwarming story celebrating friendship, diversity, and acceptance.Set in the vibrant WildWhim Zoo, the book follows two unlikely friends, Penny the panda and Piper the polar bear, as they learn to bridge their differences through empathy, courage, and shared adventures. Initially met with resistance from their families, the young bears navigate challenges that teach them and readers the importance of understanding, kindness, and patience."Penny and Piper was written to remind children that meaningful friendships can be found in unexpected places," says Jaide. "This story encourages imagination and empathy and teaches young readers how to navigate feelings like trust, love, and patience."Ideal for children ages 4–8, the book is perfect for bedtime reading, family story time, classroom discussions, and school libraries. Parents, educators, and caregivers will value its gentle lessons about emotional resilience, empathy, and personal growth.Sarah Jaide is a children’s author dedicated to creating stories that inspire imagination, kindness, and emotional growth. Through engaging characters and meaningful lessons, she encourages young readers to develop empathy, confidence, and a love for learning about the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.