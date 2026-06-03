Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,707 in the last 365 days.

Tennis/Pickleball Court Renovation 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 3, 2026) – Renovation of the pickleball/tennis courts at Harbor Heights Park, including demolition and reconstruction, will begin June 17, 2026, and is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 17, 2026. The courts will be closed during this time. The remainder of the park will remain open. 

Park patrons are asked to avoid the work areas and use caution when in the park.   

For more information, contact Casey.Rodman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. 

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennis/Pickleball Court Renovation 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.