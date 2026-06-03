Tennis/Pickleball Court Renovation 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 3, 2026) – Renovation of the pickleball/tennis courts at Harbor Heights Park, including demolition and reconstruction, will begin June 17, 2026, and is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 17, 2026. The courts will be closed during this time. The remainder of the park will remain open.

Park patrons are asked to avoid the work areas and use caution when in the park.

For more information, contact Casey.Rodman@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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