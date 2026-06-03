Is a Forestry Career Right for You? GFC Has Jobs!

Graduation season is an exciting time filled with celebrations, milestones, and big questions about what comes next. For recent graduates searching for meaningful work, a little adventure, and the opportunity to make a real difference, forestry may be the career path for you!

When people think about forestry careers, they often picture someone planting trees or working deep in the woods every day. While those opportunities certainly exist, forestry offers much more than many realize.

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) welcomes applicants of all ages and backgrounds. There is a large variety of career paths at the GFC. Each one supports this important natural resource for future generations. Our employees help protect Georgia’s forests, serve communities, support landowners, respond to wildfires, and educate the public.

Could Forestry Be the Right Fit for You?

Forestry careers can appeal to many different personalities, interests, and skillsets. Take a moment to consider…

Do you enjoy being outdoors?

Do you care about conservation and the environment?

Are you interested in hands-on work or emergency response?

Do you enjoy science, technology, communication, or problem-solving?

Do you want a career where every day offers something different?

Maybe you love the outdoors but prefer to admire from afar?

For many of us, forestry has become more than just a career. It’s a community — a family — built around teamwork, service, and shared experiences. One thing GFC professionals enjoy most is the variety. No two days are exactly the same. Depending on your role, one day you may help respond to wildfire, while another day could involve assisting a landowner, flying over a forested area, repairing equipment, teaching students, or helping coordinate emergency response efforts behind the scenes.

Even for those who may not want to work outdoors every day, there is a place for you, too. The GFC relies on dispatchers, administrative professionals, communications staff, IT, educators, pilots, law enforcement, and many other roles to keep operations running and our forests working.

A GFC Ranger mopping up a prescribed fire.

Career Pathways with GFC

The Georgia Forestry Commission offers career opportunities across the state for individuals with all backgrounds and education levels. You may find an opportunity to serve in your local community or travel elsewhere in the state or nation via these pathways:

Ranger / Wildland Firefighter

One of the most recognized careers at GFC is the ranger position. Rangers serve as wildland firefighters and first responders, helping protect Georgia’s communities and forests from wildfire. These positions require a high school diploma or GED and a CDL license or the ability to obtain one. It offers hands-on, meaningful work in the outdoors and on-the-job training.

A GFC Forester checking tree heights and density.

Forester

Foresters work directly with the management of forested land, conservation, forest health, and landowner assistance. These positions typically require a four-year forestry degree and combine science, field work, and long-term resource management.

Dispatchers

Dispatchers play a critical role in coordinating wildfire response and supporting field personnel. Full-time and part-time opportunities are available. Dispatchers often serve as the backbone of wildfire response operations and can be a great introduction to careers within the agency.

Shop & Equipment Personnel

GFC Fabrication Shop employees conduct equipment repairs and new builds.

Behind every wildfire response and forestry operation is a team helping maintain and build equipment used in the field. The GFC employs skilled shop personnel, including mechanics and welders, who help keep tractors, dozers, transports, and equipment operational and ready to respond when needed.

Law Enforcement

The GFC employs law enforcement personnel who help protect state resources, investigate incidents, and support public safety efforts connected to forestry and wildfire operations.

Administrative & Support Positions

The GFC also relies on a wide range of professionals beyond field positions. Administrative staff, educators, public relations professionals, human resource specialists, and other support personnel all play important roles in serving Georgia’s forestry community.

GFC has a skilled Air Ops team that pilots both planes and helicopters.

Pilots & Aviation Support

GFC pilots play an important role in wildfire and beetle detection and response across Georgia. From aerial reconnaissance to supporting suppression efforts and monitoring fire activity from above, aviation personnel provide critical support to firefighters and communities on the ground. These positions combine aviation skills, quick decision-making, and public service in a fast-paced environment.

Forestry is continuing to evolve with new technology and emerging skillsets. From wildfire response and mapping to aerial imagery and resource management, tools like drones and GIS technology are becoming increasingly important in the forestry profession. Today’s forestry careers involve everything from boots-on-the-ground wildfire response to drone operations, digital mapping, aviation support, and emerging technology.

Interested in pursuing a forestry degree path?

The Society of American Foresters offers a helpful college guide featuring forestry programs across the country. Society of American Foresters College Guide.

Georgia is also home to two strong forestry programs at the University of Georgia Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

Hear from Forestry Professionals

Want to see what a career in forestry really looks like? Check out these video series featuring forestry professionals and Georgia Forestry Commission employees sharing their experiences and career journeys.

You can also hear conversations from professionals across Georgia’s forestry community through the Georgia Forestry Forum podcast, featuring topics ranging from wildfire response and forest management to conservation, technology, and careers in forestry.

Would you like to hear directly from someone working in the field? The Georgia Forestry Commission has offices across the state, and many employees are happy to share their experiences and career paths. Visit the Contact Us page at gatrees.org to connect with your local office.

Learn More

If you’re seeking a career that combines service, teamwork, conservation, and the opportunity to make an impact across Georgia, you may find there’s a place for you at the GFC. Visit our website to learn more! Georgia Forestry Commission.

Blog by: Chelsea York, Conservation Education Coordinator