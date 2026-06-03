Attorney General Hanaway Charges Greene County Construction Fraudster with 26 Felonies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced felony charges against Kevin A. Greenhaw, operating as Greenhaw Buildings, for allegedly defrauding consumers of $330,000 by accepting payments for the uncompleted construction of barndominium-style homes and shop-houses.

“When Missourians pay for work to be done on their homes, they deserve to receive what they were promised,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “Consumer fraud has a detrimental effect on Missourians, and we are here to help protect their hard-earned money. My office will continue working to combat fraud, deception, and financial exploitation wherever it occurs.”

Greenhaw faces 26 felony counts: 12 counts of Deceptive Business Practices, 10 counts of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly or Disabled, two counts of Stealing by Deceit, and two counts of Lien Fraud. The charges allege that Greenhaw took deposits from Missouri consumers for residential construction services, promising to provide materials and complete the work, but failed to do so, resulting in financial losses of nearly $337,000 for the victims.

Attorney General Hanaway urges anyone who believes they have been defrauded by Greenhaw or any fraudster to contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 800-392-8222 or file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.

The Attorney General reminds the public that the charges against Greenhaw are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proved guilty in a court of law.