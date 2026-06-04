Harlem Fine Arts Show Announces Summer Festival of Art, Culture, and Community at Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons

Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival in the Hamptons logo HFAS Summer Festival graphic Keonna Thomas, founder of KTV Creations, in front of NiLu store at HFAS18

Harlem to the Hamptons: the largest African Diasporic art show, July 17-19, in collaboration with the Creole Food Festival to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

The Summer Festival in the Hamptons represents a bold expansion of the Harlem Fine Arts Show ecosystem, connecting Harlem's creative energy to one of the nation's premier summer destinations.” — Dion Clarke, founder, Harlem Fine Arts Show

SOUTHAMPTON , NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) announces the Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival will take place July 17-19, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons, 231 Montauk Highway (Route 27), Water Mill, N.Y. 11976. Harlem to the Hamptons: Experience the energy, the art, and the moment is presented in collaboration with the Creole Food Festival to benefit Alzheimer’s Association. The weekend programming includes 50 curated immersive art galleries and artist engagement experiences, 15 celebrity-chef culinary experiences, live jazz and world-music performances by renowned musicians, classic and luxury-automobile displays, real estate and lifestyle showcases, and health and wellness activations. Art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural supporters can learn more, view a detailed schedule, purchase tickets, and sign up for Artletter newsletter by visiting The Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival.

The Harlem Fine Arts Show is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 80,000+ visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries.

The HFAS Summer Festival scheduled highlights include:

- Friday, July 17, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. EDT - Daytime festival; Opening evening event benefitting Hamptons nonprofits

- Saturday, July 18, 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. EDT- Daytime festival; Curated thought-leader programming; Evening event benefitting Alzheimer’s Association

- Sunday, July 19, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. EDT– Daytime festival; Salutes to the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA) and local Long Island artists, including Robert Carter and Frank Frazier

Featured artists include:

- Angie St. Louis: Brooklyn-born virtual artist who works primarily on wood and canvas, using mixed media that includes some oil paint and acrylic. St. Louis said, “I like to create bold, vibrant, beautiful, colorful pieces that make people happy.”

- Coco Head Pottery: Ceramic sculpture by Laurie-Lee Smith

- DollyRose Arts: An immersive celebration of mixed media art by Carla E. Wade. Wade said, “My work lives in the space between strength and sensitivity - where color, texture, and emotion collide to reveal the beauty of being unapologetically human.”

- Don O’Bannon: Contemporary American painter, cultural storyteller, collector artist, known for bold, story-driven oil paintings rooted in music and cultural history. O’Bannon said, “My work explores the beauty and complexity of the human journey, with a focused lens on the African American experience. I create paintings that form a visual dialogue between past and present."

- Keonna Thomas: Photographer, visual artist, founder of KTV Creations, creates cinematic, symbolic imagery rooted in identity, memory, and transformation. Through surreal portraiture and intentional detail, her work invites viewers to see themselves more honestly — layered, evolving, and fully felt

Featured chefs include:

- Chef Leen (Kathleen Coy): Chef, mom, entrepreneur, and Food Network Chopped champion, star of Real Life Cooking, and owner of Harlem HomeMade delivery business

- Chef Jeff Jeffrey Morneau (JMA): founder of a luxury creative agency that blends design, fabrication, and culinary innovation to produce immersive experiences

- Chef Lioness (Jennifer Corporan): Dominican-American social worker turned private chef and entrepreneur

- Chef Cisse (Cisse Elhadji): Cisse opened his first restaurant, Ponty Bistro, in 2008, followed by additional ventures including Renaissance Harlem, Harlem Café, and most recently PB Brasserie. His restaurants combine West African flavors with French and international cuisine, reflecting his heritage and the diverse culinary culture of Harlem

Attendees will enjoy amenities such as on-site valet parking, golf cart transportation, luxury rest stations, and air-conditioned tents. Those unable to attend are encouraged to explore the HFAS Virtual Arts District, a virtual lobby of online Viewing Rooms that offers visitors and collectors guided tours of the artists’ galleries.

Brand and media partners of the Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival include Dan’s Papers, WBGO 88.3 FM, NiLu Gift Shop. For sponsor opportunity information, contact Chris Chaney, csaleschaney@gmail.com.

Follow Harlem Fine Arts Show on YouTube @harlemfinearts; TikTok: @harlemfineartsshow; Instagram: @harlemfinearts @creolefoodfest Facebook: @harlemfinearts;@CreoleFoodFestival and LinkedIn: @harlemfinearts. Join the conversation using #HFAS #SummerFest #HarlemFineArtsShow #BlackArtMatters #BuyBlackArt

Dion E. Clarke, founder, Harlem Fine Arts Show, said:

“The Summer Festival in the Hamptons represents a bold expansion of the Harlem Fine Arts Show ecosystem, connecting Harlem's creative energy to one of the nation's premier summer destinations. By integrating visual art, culinary excellence, music, health, philanthropy, and storytelling, HFAS continues to demonstrate that the creative economy is one of the most powerful tools for commerce and cultural diplomacy.”

Carl V. Hill, Ph.D., MPH, chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, Alzheimer's Association, said:

“We are proud to be a part of bringing the African diaspora to a wider audience in a new curated space that allows for meaningful networking with leaders in the art world while supporting such a powerful cause.”

Fabrice Armand, founder, Creole Food Festival, said: "Partnering with the Harlem Fine Arts Show for our inaugural Creative Escape in the Hamptons was a natural fit. Both organizations share a deep commitment to celebrating culture, elevating talent, and connecting the African and Caribbean diaspora through meaningful experiences. Bringing together world-class artists, chefs, musicians, and community leaders at Duck Walk Vineyards allows us to create something truly special while supporting the important work of the Alzheimer's Association. When two organizations share the same vision of empowerment, culture, and community, the decision to collaborate becomes an easy one."

Richard E. Pelzer II, managing partner and general manager, Harlem Fine Arts Show, said:

“This initiative reflects the broader HFAS mission as more than an art fair - it is a year-round platform for culture and community impact. The goal is to showcase cultural ideas and raise awareness about the extraordinary body of work created by these international, national, and local artists. As the Harlem Fine Arts Show honors its past and embraces the history of now, it will continue to impact communities and shape the future of the fine arts in America and abroad.”



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Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival in the Hamptons

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