Attorney General Ford Sues U.S. Department of Education Over Student Loan Rule Limiting Access to Student Loans for Professional Degree Programs

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford led a coalition of attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over a new rule that unlawfully limits access to federal student loans for students pursuing professional degree programs, including many healthcare and other critical workforce fields.

“This illegal proposed rule would create significant financial barriers for Nevada’s students, especially those who are seeking advanced degrees in health care,” said Attorney General Ford. “Young adults in Nevada deserve the same opportunities that were given to past generations, but this rule would do the exact opposite and pull the ladder up for our future students. This rule is unlawful and it is damaging to both Nevadans and the state’s workforce as a whole. I look forward to seeing it overturned."

The lawsuit, co-led by Attorney General Ford and the attorneys general of Colorado, Maryland and New York, challenges a recently finalized Department of Education rule that narrows the federal definition of “professional degree” and imposes restrictions Congress did not authorize. The coalition argues the rule unlawfully excludes many degree programs that qualify under the standards established by federal law, potentially reducing access to financial aid for students pursuing advanced education.

The coalition argues the rule could harm states by reducing support for public institutions of higher education; creating barriers for students pursuing advanced training; and worsening workforce shortages in critical professions. The complaint notes that these impacts could be particularly significant in fields such as healthcare, where states already face ongoing workforce challenges.



The lawsuit also challenges provisions limiting protections for students already enrolled in programs. Under the rule, some students who transfer institutions or temporarily withdraw and later return to their programs could lose access to existing borrowing protections, creating additional financial barriers.

The coalition filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland.

The lawsuit is being co-led by Attorney General Ford, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Joining the lead states are the attorneys general of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin, as well as the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

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