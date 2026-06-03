Attorney General Ford Warns Nevadans About Misleading Marketing of Over-the-Counter Hearing Devices

Consumer alert issued during National Speech-Language-Hearing Month

Carson City, NV – In recognition of National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is urging Nevadans to be cautious when purchasing over-the-counter hearing devices and to watch for deceptive or misleading marketing practices that may create confusion about what consumers are actually buying.



According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD) Quick Statistics on Hearing, approximately 1 in 8 people in the United States ages 12 and older have hearing loss in both ears based on standard hearing examinations. As more consumers seek accessible and affordable hearing solutions, some companies market products in ways that may imply government approval or exaggerate effectiveness, potentially leading consumers to spend money on devices that do not meet their hearing needs.



“Hearing loss can have a significant impact on a person’s quality of life, and many Nevadans are searching for affordable and accessible solutions,” said Attorney General Ford. “As we recognize National Speech-Language-Hearing Month, my office wants consumers to have the information they need to make informed decisions and avoid deceptive practices. Nevadans deserve accurate information when making healthcare decisions.”



Traditionally, hearing aids are prescribed and fitted by hearing healthcare professionals. While over-the-counter options have expanded access and affordability, consumers should still carefully evaluate products and understand their limitations. Some devices marketed online may function more like sound amplifiers and may not appropriately address hearing loss or underlying medical issues.

The Office of the Attorney General also cautions consumers about websites and advertisements displaying “FDA Registration Certificates” or language suggesting FDA endorsement. While medical device companies may register products with the Food and Drug Administration, registration alone does not necessarily mean a product has been approved, cleared, or endorsed by the FDA.



Before purchasing a hearing device, the Bureau of Consumer Protection encourages consumers to:

Consider scheduling an appointment with a hearing specialist or audiologist to determine what type of device best fits your needs.

Research the company or seller using trusted sources, including consumer review organizations and independent resources.

Use caution when relying on testimonials, influencer endorsements, or online reviews alone.

Carefully review return policies, cancellation terms, and refund conditions before making a purchase.

Be skeptical of products or prices that seem too good to be true.

Understand that hearing challenges may stem from underlying medical conditions requiring evaluation or treatment.

If you believe you have encountered deceptive practices involving the sale or marketing of a hearing device or medical product, you can file a complaint with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office at https://ag.nv.gov/Complaints/CSU_Complaints___FAQ/ .

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