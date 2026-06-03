Senator Farnsworth Honors Don Bolles on the 50th Anniversary of his Assassination

ARIZONA, June 3 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Arizona State Senator David Farnsworth is commemorating the life and legacy of investigative journalist Don Bolles following yesterday's 50th anniversary of his assassination. Bolles dedicated his career to exposing organized crime, political influence, and corruption in Arizona, and his death became a defining moment in the state's history. Five decades later, Bolles' pursuit of truth continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of accountability and transparency in public life.

On June 2, 1976, Bolles was critically injured when a bomb planted beneath his vehicle exploded in a Phoenix parking lot. He died eleven days later from his injuries. The assassination shocked the nation and drew widespread attention to the issues Bolles had spent years investigating. Today, many Arizonans remember him as a martyr for truth whose work elevated public awareness of corruption and criminal activity that many believed had gone unchecked.

Back in March, Senate Republicans passed legislation honoring Bolles. SB 1686, sponsored by Senator Jake Hoffman, formally renames Wesley Bolin Plaza as the Wesley Bolin and Charlie Kirk Freedom Plaza and authorizes memorials commemorating both Kirk and Bolles, who were killed as a result of their work and public speech. The bill is currently in the House awaiting a vote.

"Don Bolles paid the ultimate price in pursuit of the truth," said Senator Farnsworth. "Fifty years later, his sacrifice still serves as a reminder that corruption thrives when good people look the other way. Don Bolles may not have succeeded in rooting out every instance of crime and corruption he set out to expose, but he succeeded in something equally important: he opened the eyes of countless Arizonans to the fact that corruption existed and demanded attention. In many ways, I am serving in the legislature because of Don Bolles and the awareness his work created. His story instilled in me a belief that public service comes with a responsibility to challenge corruption wherever it exists and to demand accountability from those entrusted with power. Fifty years later, I still feel obligated to do my part."

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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