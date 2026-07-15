Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos Highlights Victor Bigurra’s Guidance for Buyers

Victor Bigurra, Certified Real Estate Advisor with Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos, provides guidance for buyers exploring Los Cabos and Baja California Sur real estate.

Certified Real Estate Advisor Victor Bigurra shares guidance for buyers exploring Los Cabos, Baja California Sur and key coastal communities.

Real estate in Los Cabos is not just about buying property; it is about finding the right lifestyle and making informed long-term decisions.” — Victor Bigurra, Certified Real Estate Advisor, Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos

LOS CABOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA , MEXICO, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos is highlighting the local guidance of Victor Bigurra, a Certified Real Estate Advisor with Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos, for buyers exploring residential opportunities across Los Cabos and Baja California Sur.

Victor Bigurra works throughout the region, including San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, the East Cape, Cerritos, Pescadero, Todos Santos, La Paz and surrounding lifestyle communities. His advisory work includes luxury homes, beachfront properties, golf communities, vacation residences, condominiums and select residential developments.

According to Victor Bigurra, Baja California Sur stands out because of its lifestyle, natural beauty, accessibility and variety of communities. Each area offers a different experience, from established resort corridors and golf communities to surf towns, coastal neighborhoods and quieter residential destinations.

“Real estate in Los Cabos is not just about buying property; it is about finding the right lifestyle and making informed long-term decisions,” said Victor Bigurra, Certified Real Estate Advisor with Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos.

Many of the buyers Victor Bigurra advises come from the United States, Canada and Mexico. They are often looking for vacation homes, relocation options, retirement properties or long-term ownership opportunities in Baja California Sur. Today, buyers are also prioritizing flexibility, including properties they can personally enjoy while considering rental use when appropriate.

In addition to San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, buyers often compare communities and residential areas such as Palmilla, Pedregal, Cabo del Sol, Quivira and Puerto Los Cabos, depending on whether they are prioritizing coastal access, golf amenities, walkability, resort-style living or long-term lifestyle planning.

For Victor Bigurra, one of the most common mistakes new buyers make is focusing only on the property itself. Online photos can create interest, but a successful purchase also depends on location, legal due diligence, ownership goals, community fit and the buyer’s daily lifestyle expectations.

He advises buyers to take time to understand the differences between each area before making a decision. San José del Cabo, Cabo San Lucas, the East Cape, Cerritos Beach, Pescadero, Todos Santos and La Paz each attract different buyer profiles and priorities.

In one client case, Victor Bigurra worked with a couple from the United States who initially believed they wanted to purchase in a highly active tourism-driven area because of what they had seen online. After visiting different communities and comparing lifestyle options in person, they realized that tranquility, walkability and a more balanced daily rhythm were more important to them. They ultimately purchased in San José del Cabo and later shared that the area better matched their desired lifestyle.

That experience reflects Victor Bigurra’s broader advisory approach: the right property is not only about the home, but also about whether the community supports the buyer’s long-term goals.

Through its Los Cabos presence, Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos supports buyers exploring Baja California Sur with local knowledge, professional guidance and a focus on helping clients make informed real estate decisions.

For more information, visit Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos or contact the team.

About Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos

Selva & Co Realty Los Cabos is a real estate advisory firm focused on helping national and international buyers explore lifestyle and residential opportunities across Los Cabos and Baja California Sur. The company combines local market knowledge, professional advisory and a client-focused approach to real estate.

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