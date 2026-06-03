ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYS MARKS 35 YEARS IN LAS VEGAS WITH EXCLUSIVE TICKET GIVEAWAYS TO STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Adam Kutner VIP Card Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights Adam Kutner VIP Past Winner Adam Kutner VIP Past Winner inside T-Mobile Arena

Official Partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Law Firm Launches Giveaway of Game 3 & Game 4 Tickets to ASK VIP Card Holders, Join for FREE

We are thrilled to give two separate Adam Kutner VIP winners the chance to experience the unmatched electricity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs live in the Fortress for Games 3 and 4.” — Adam S. Kutner, founder of Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last night, the Vegas Golden Knights won Game 1 of their quest for the Stanley Cup, and Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys is celebrating the playoff run by continuing its legacy as a proud, “Day 1” partner of the franchise. To mark the occasion, the firm has officially launched its highly anticipated Stanley Cup Playoff Ticket Giveaways. Fans have two chances to win: one winner will receive a pair of exclusive tickets to Game 3 on June 6, 2026, and another will win a pair to Game 4 on June 9, 2026, both hosted at T-Mobile Arena.The playoff ticket giveaway is happening right now across the firm’s social media platforms and is open exclusively to members of the Adam S. Kutner (ASK) VIP Card Program. Signing up for the FREE VIP Card is easy—just visit https://giveaway.askadamskutner.com/vip-giveaway-signup/ to register. Once you register for your VIP Card, join the exclusive Adam Kutner VIP Facebook Group to enter both current Stanley Cup giveaways.Since the Vegas Golden Knights’ historic inaugural season, Adam S. Kutner has stood side-by-side with the team and the fans, establishing a reputation as one of the franchise's most dedicated community partners. This year’s Stanley Cup run marks another milestone in that multi-year partnership, and the firm continues to give back to the community that has rallied behind the team since day one."We have been cheering on the Knights since the very first puck dropped in Las Vegas, and the energy in this city during a Stanley Cup run is unmatched," said Adam S. Kutner. "Our ASK VIP members are the backbone of our community program, and we are thrilled to give two separate winners the chance to experience the unmatched electricity of the Stanley Cup Playoffs live in the Fortress for Games 3 and 4."How to Enter the Giveaway:The ticket giveaway is currently live. To qualify for a chance to win either the Game 3 or Game 4 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets, participants must be registered members of the ASK VIP Program.• Sign Up for your FREE VIP Program : Fans can sign up for free by visiting the official website at giveaway.askadamskutner.com/vip-giveaway-signup/.• Follow on Social Media: Follow Adam Kutner on all major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok, where the official giveaway instructions are posted.• Join Exclusive VIP Facebook Group to get entered: Visit, facebook.com/groups/goldenknightsvipsbyadamskutner.• Enter before 3 PM PT on Friday, June 5 to be eligible to win and good luck!• Tune in LIVE on Friday, June 5 at 3 PM PT to see if you’re one of the lucky winners!• GO KNIGHTS GO!The ASK VIP Card Benefits:The ASK VIP Card Program offers year-round perks to its members, extending far beyond sports entertainment. Once registered, the ASK VIP Card offers access to enter high-demand ticket giveaways, including Vegas Golden Knights games, signed merchandise, and other special prizes. Members gain access to an exclusive Facebook Group dedicated to VIP giveaways.A Year of Impact: Strengthening Southern Nevada Through Community ServiceThe firm’s dedication to giving back through Adam Kutner Cares reached new heights this season. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys continued its support of vital nonprofit partners including the Clark County School District, Three Square, FREE International, Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, and Nevada Child Seekers.VGK Season-Long Community Champion HighlightsThe firm continued to honor outstanding members of the community through the Adam Kutner Cares Community Champion Award, a program celebrating its third year of recognizing Southern Nevadans who exemplify compassionate leadership and service. Each Champion was honored with a surprise presentation, a special plaque, and a celebration among their peers. Recipients were also recognized at various Vegas Golden Knights home games, where they received on-ice acknowledgment and complimentary tickets for a memorable night shared with family and friends. This program has continued to grow in visibility and impact, inspiring thousands across the region.Fan Engagement and GiveawaysThe firm has also delivered an exciting nine seasons of fan-forward initiatives, gifting thousands of Golden Knights tickets through Adam Kutner’s power plays, social promotions, community nominations, and surprise giveaways. The popular #AdamKutnerPowerPlay activations on X (formerly Twitter) reached an all-time high in engagement, allowing fans to enjoy thrilling experiences and exclusive opportunities throughout the hockey season.For more information on future giveaways, visit Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok to follow Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys. For trusted expert personal injury legal needs as well as more information on the award-winning team at Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, visit www.AskAdamKutner.com ABOUT ADAM S. KUTNER, INJURY ATTORNEYSAdam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is a highly respected personal injury law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 35 years of experience, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, and more. Led by Adam S. Kutner, the team provides personalized legal representation and fighting tirelessly for the rights of their clients. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys, is also proud to be an official partner of the Vegas Golden Knights, supporting the team and the local community with Adam Kutner Cares. Adam S. Kutner, Injury Attorneys was also just voted by the readers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal as the Best of Las Vegas Gold Winner for 2025 as Best Law Firm, Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Accident Lawyer, and Best Law Customer Service over all other category nominees in Southern Nevada.

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