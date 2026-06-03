Richmond District Traffic Alert: Double lane closures on I-95 south over the James River in Richmond for repairs

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will implement double lane closures tonight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. along southbound Interstate 95 at mile marker 74 for repairs to the James River Bridge. Motorists should expect significant delays through the overnight hours and use alternate routes.

Drivers may contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) to ask questions or to report hazardous road conditions.

Updated traffic information is available by checking 511Virginia online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, on the free mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.