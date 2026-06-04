Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. Engages BDO to Conduct PCAOB Audit as First Step Toward SEC Registration and Uplisting

Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc.

Arsenal Digital Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADHI)

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ADHI) (“Arsenal” or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed an engagement letter with BDO to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and to conduct an audit of the Company’s financial statements in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). The engagement represents the Company’s first step toward meeting the compliance obligations required to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and to qualify for the listing of its common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market operated by OTC Markets Group.PCAOB Audit and SEC Registration PathThe engagement of BDO marks a key milestone in Arsenal’s capital markets strategy. As part of its client acceptance process, BDO has completed its independence and conflict-of-interest assessments, and the Company has confirmed that all such matters have been cleared, enabling BDO to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm in accordance with the applicable independence requirements of the PCAOB and the SEC. The completion of a PCAOB-compliant audit is a prerequisite both to filing with the SEC and to qualifying for the OTCQB, and is expected to enhance transparency, strengthen governance, and position the Company for broader investor participation.Upon completion of its PCAOB audit, Arsenal intends to use the resulting audited financial statements in connection with a registration statement to be filed with the SEC and to pursue the listing of its common stock on the OTCQB, aligning with its objective of increasing market visibility, improving liquidity, and expanding access to institutional capital.Strategic Growth and Acquisition PipelineAs Arsenal advances its capital markets initiatives, the Company continues to actively evaluate a pipeline of strategic acquisition opportunities aligned with its growth platform. These opportunities include vertically integrated assets across energy infrastructure, processing, and technology-enabled services, designed to enhance operational scale, improve margins, and drive long-term cash flow generation.Management believes that completing its audit and SEC registration will significantly strengthen Arsenal’s ability to execute on these opportunities by providing improved access to capital markets and acquisition currency.Management Commentary“Signing this engagement with BDO is an important step forward in advancing our capital markets strategy,” said Ryan Messer, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director. “With all independence and conflict matters cleared, we have taken our first concrete step toward completing a PCAOB audit, filing with the SEC, and qualifying for potential uplisting. We believe this positions Arsenal to access broader pools of capital, accelerate our acquisition strategy, and build a strong foundation to scale the platform and drive long-term shareholder value.”About Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc.Arsenal Digital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ADHI) is a Florida-based platform company operating at the intersection of energy infrastructure and financial innovation. With a core strategy built around three verticals—energy, financial services, and enterprise growth—Arsenal is positioning itself as a next-generation holding company focused on scalable, high-impact opportunities across critical industries.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to complete its audit, successfully register its securities, pursue an uplisting, and execute on its acquisition strategy. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Arsenal undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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