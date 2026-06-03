SAVANNAH, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has obtained a new indictment in Chatham County charging four individuals in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Daffin Park on Aug. 30, 2025. As asserted in the indictment, the defendants are members of the Carver Village Thoroughbreds (CVT), a local hybrid criminal street gang with ties to the Carver Village Neighborhood. They are alleged to have committed the act against a rival gang member to improve their status within CVT.

Just last year, Carr expanded his Gang Prosecution Unit to include a new regional office in Savannah.

“When gang activity occurs, we will not look the other way but rather hold those accountable who are terrorizing our neighborhoods,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “That’s exactly why we expanded our Gang Prosecution Unit to Savannah, and we’re proud to be in this fight with the Savannah Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Together, we’re taking down violent offenders and keeping Georgians safe.”

This case was investigated by the Savannah Police Department and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. The U.S. Marshals Service and the Savannah Police Department also assisted in the apprehension of the defendants.

“I want to thank the men and women of both the U.S. Marshals Service and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit,” said Lenny B. Gunther, Chief of the Savannah Police Department. “Through hard work and dedication, we worked together to make our City a safer place.”

Chatham County Indictment

On May 20, 2026, the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution presented evidence to a Chatham County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Kevon Doyle, Damon Cobb, Quentin Jenkins, and Michael Hughes.

Specifically, the defendants are facing the following charges.

Kevon Doyle (aka “BabyK”), 18, of Savannah:

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Possession of an Illegal Weapon

Damon Cobb (aka “Lil D”), 19, of Savannah:

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Quentin Jenkins (aka “Q”), 20, of Savannah:

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Michael Hughes (aka “Baby J” and “Babyy 40”), 19, of Savannah:

1 count of Armed Robbery

1 count of Aggravated Assault

6 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Read a copy of the indictment (PDF, 4.55 MB) . No further information about the investigation or the indictment may be released at this time by the Attorney General’s Office.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 130 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.