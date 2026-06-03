TACOM kicks off sixth cohort of mentoring program

By ANN ZANIEWSKITACOM Public Affairs

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – Mentorship is a force multiplier.

That idea is the foundation of the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Mentorship Program, an initiative that connects teammates across the enterprise to support learning, team building and career growth.

A kickoff event for the sixth cohort was held May 13 at the Detroit Arsenal. Over the next eight months, 36 mentor-mentee pairs will meet regularly with each other and as a group for discussions and training.

The program directly drives TACOM’s top priority: developing the workforce.

“I’m an enthusiastic supporter of this program, and I’m thrilled that all of you have chosen to participate in it,” Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, TACOM commanding general, said at the kickoff.

“In our TACOM campaign plan, we talk about priorities. Workforce development is our No. 1 priority, and developing Soldiers and Civilians is our No. 1 line of effort. Investing in this program to me is literally an opportunity to put our money where our mouth is … and I think that it’s an investment well worth every penny.”

The program covers a variety of topics, from goal setting to personal accountability. Experienced teammates are partnered with those who are earlier in their careers.

Most participants are based at the Detroit Arsenal, but the cohort also includes people from Red River Army Depot, Sierra Army Depot, Anniston Army Depot, Watervliet Arsenal and the Natick Soldier Systems Center.

“I want to learn things outside of my depot that I can bring back and share with my colleagues,” said mentee Patricia Conradi, a material handler at SIAD.

The annual program has grown in popularity in recent years. Organizer Julie Green, a TACOM G-1 training specialist, said so many people signed up for the sixth cohort that 23 mentees were deferred to the next round.

Civilian and military employees who have worked at TACOM for at least one year are eligible to apply. Once selected, they agree to connect with their mentors or mentees at least twice a month. There are also feedback sessions and monthly group Teams meetings.

Green said the program aims to strengthen the workforce and maximize employee outcomes. It’s a great way to build a support network, she said.

“I’ve had people who've left here not with just one mentor or one mentee, but they've got five to seven people that they've made connections with that they continue to talk to outside of the cohort,” she said.

At the kickoff, Behn thanked the participants for investing in their careers. She spoke about how she has benefited from having great mentors.

“I think back on all the classes and formal training that I’ve been to, some of which was really good, but that informal mentorship that I’ve received over the years probably made a much more significant impact on me,” she said.

Green presented a series of lessons inspired by the TV show “Ted Lasso,” including the importance of taking on challenges. Attendees also participated in an icebreaker activity.

Matthew Hinton, team leader in combat engineering and material handling equipment, has worked for TACOM for 18 years. He has mentored people before, but never as part of a structured program.

“It’s not just a matter of helping people develop their careers; it’s helping them develop them easier,” he said. “When I was coming up, there was really no roadmap.”

Another mentor is Lt. Col. Shivnesh S. Kumar, commander of Sierra Army Depot. He is paired with a mentee from Watervliet Arsenal.

Kumar said the program helps to develop the next generation of Army leaders while strengthening TACOM’s mission.

“Without prioritizing people, we can’t do the other things that we do well,” he said.