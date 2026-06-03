DTA community explores humility and leadership at 2026 Prayer Breakfast

By BETHANY MARTINTACOM Public Affairs

DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. – More than four dozen Soldiers and Civilians gathered to reflect on humility and leadership during the 2026 Detroit Arsenal Prayer Breakfast.

The May 7 event, held in the cafeteria of Building 229, included performances of the national anthem and “I Speak Jesus” by the Detroit Arsenal Choir, a keynote sermon from U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command Chaplain Lt. Col. Douglas Yates, a shared time of breaking bread, and prayers for peace, the nation and the community.

TACOM Assistant Chaplain Capt. Joshua Twiest opened the morning gathering, introducing the choir and setting a reverent tone before passing the floor to leaders across the workforce to lead the attendees in prayer.

Ahmed Mawari, deputy chief of staff for TACOM G-4, gave the prayer for peace, and Michael McGregor, Capability Program Executive Offensive Fires branch chief, delivered the prayer for the nation. Karen Colley, section leader for the Integrated Logistics Support Center, Supply Directorate, Ground Combat Systems Planning Team, led the prayer for the community.

After attendees gathered in fellowship to share a blessed meal, Yates delivered an inspiring sermon that connected the practice of leadership with both ancient scripture and modern military doctrine.

Anchoring his message in the biblical principle of humility found in Philippians 2:3-11, he reminded attendees to, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interests of the others.”

Speaking on the intersection of faith, doctrine and leadership, Yates related this scriptural call for selfless service directly to Army leadership principles outlined in Field Manual 6-22. He emphasized to the audience that putting the interests of others first and displaying humility are not just spiritual ideals, but foundational components of effective leadership.

TACOM Chief of Staff Col. Jeremiah O’Connor concluded the event by speaking about how to talk with others about prayer. He noted that faith does not always precede prayer; rather, faith often grows from the practice of praying itself. O’Connor encouraged the audience to embrace the "5 Ps" of prayer — praise, purpose, provision, pardon and protection — leaving the attendees with a final uplifting charge.

"Be a person of joy, thankfulness, humility, confidence and a blessing to those around us,” he said.