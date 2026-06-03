TACOM ignites the future of Army readiness at 2026 MDEX

By REBECCA LAUTERBACHTACOM Public Affairs

DETROIT, Mich. – The U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command recently took center stage at the 2026 Michigan Defense EXPO, co-located with XPONENTIAL, where leaders from across the Detroit Arsenal came together with government, industry and academic partners to discuss the future of Army modernization, sustainment and readiness.

The event at Huntington Place was an opportunity to reinforce the command’s strategic priorities and emphasize the importance of evolving from a reactive sustainment model to a more agile, proactive and modernized readiness enterprise.

Throughout the event, DTA senior leaders highlighted the critical role the Detroit Arsenal plays in bringing together innovation, operational expertise and strategic partnerships to deliver capabilities that support Soldiers around the world.

"It’s fitting to be in 'Hockeytown, USA,' where passion runs deep,” said Brig. Gen. Beth A. Behn, TACOM commanding general. “That same passion fuels the workforce at the Detroit Arsenal, where our work directly impacts the readiness of our warfighters.

“Just like in hockey, we all play different positions across this enterprise. We must work together to ensure our passes are timely, we are in position when we need to be, and we don’t simply react to where the puck is at but rather focus on where the puck is going so we are ready to take the shot when it matters most."

That spirit of collaboration and forward-thinking innovation remained central throughout the expo. During an Army leadership panel and keynote engagement, DTA leaders outlined how the organization is positioning itself to meet future operational demands while strengthening partnerships that will help accelerate modernization efforts.

As part of her keynote address, Behn highlighted several transformational initiatives aimed at improving readiness and increasing operational agility across the enterprise. These efforts included Advanced Manufacturing and Parts Qualification processes to improve responsiveness, Enhancing Supply Chain Agility to better support dynamic operational environments, and continuing modernization efforts across the Organic Industrial Base to strengthen long-term sustainment capabilities.

Organic Industrial Base modernization was a major focus throughout MDEX, underscoring its importance to the Army’s future readiness strategy. The event featured an expanded presence of leaders from across the Army’s depots, arsenals and contracting enterprise, including representatives from Anniston Army Depot, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center, Red River Army Depot, Sierra Army Depot and Army Contracting Command-Detroit Arsenal.

Together, leaders discussed how collaboration across the industrial base is helping align modernization priorities with operational requirements while creating more flexible pathways to deliver capabilities faster.

"Red River Army Depot is open for business,” said Col. Denis Fajardo, commander of the depot. “By leveraging commercial solution openings in partnership with ACC, we are finding new ways to move faster and bring innovative technologies into our arsenals and depots more efficiently.”

In addition to leadership engagements, TACOM and supporting business development teams met directly with industry partners throughout the expo to explore emerging technologies, strengthen relationships and identify opportunities for future collaboration.

The message throughout MDEX was clear: the challenges facing the Army today require speed, innovation and strong partnerships.

“We need to move faster, and we can't do it alone,” Behn said. “Accelerating innovation requires collaboration built on trust, shared commitment and a sense of urgency.”

As TACOM continues to help shape the future of Army readiness, the command remains committed to strengthening partnerships across industry, academia and government to deliver modern capabilities for the warfighter.