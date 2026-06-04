Illinois Public Health Association Announces Upcoming Statewide Recruitment Campaign for Community Health Workers

The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA) announced that a comprehensive Community Health Worker (CHW) Recruitment Campaign will launch in the coming weeks.

SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois Public Health Association (IPHA), in partnership with statewide community anchors, ambassadors, and health organizations, announced today that a comprehensive Community Health Worker (CHW) Recruitment Campaign will launch in the coming weeks. CHWs help bridge gaps in the health and human services system by offering culturally responsive education, advocacy, and care coordination.This first‑of‑its‑kind, statewide initiative will raise public awareness of the CHW profession, support local workforce development, and connect aspiring CHWs with trusted training programs across Illinois. In addition, this campaign will help promote official statewide certification.“This campaign is about building visibility and pride around a profession that is essential to the health of our communities,” said Tom Hughes, Executive Director of the Illinois Public Health Association. “Whether someone is looking for a new career, returning to the workforce, or hoping to make a difference in their own neighborhood, becoming a certified CHW is a powerful and accessible path forward.” Community Health Workers are trusted messengers who help individuals navigate systems that often feel overwhelming or out of reach,” said Tracey Smith, Associate Executive Director for Public Health Practice Illinois Public Health Association. “This campaign will help the public better understand the value of CHWs, while also opening the door for more Illinois residents to pursue meaningful, community-centered careers.”Campaign GoalsThe upcoming campaign will introduce a fresh, engaging creative platform that highlights the essential role Community Health Workers play in improving health outcomes, strengthening care navigation, and addressing social determinants of health in Illinois communities. It will be supported through digital outreach, community-based engagement, storytelling, and employer partnerships designed to boost recognition of CHWs as vital members of the public health and human services workforce.The statewide initiative aims to:- Increase public awareness of the CHW role and its impact- Promote recruitment for certified CHW training programs- Support employers interested in integrating CHWs into their organizations- Highlight CHWs as a sustainable, community-rooted career pathway- Help existing CHWs move along the pathway to becoming a certified CHWWhat’s Coming NextIllinois residents will begin seeing:- Educational toolkits for schools, employers, and community organizations- New resources on the Help Guide Thrive website- Statewide digital and social media advertising- Community outreach efforts led by regional partners- Video stories showcasing CHWs in their communitiesThis multi-phase rollout will ensure Illinois residents, from students exploring career options to employers seeking to strengthen their workforce, have access to accurate, accessible information about CHWs’ critical services, and how to become a certified CHW in Illinois. Funding provided in whole or in part by the Illinois Department of Public Health.###About the Illinois Public Health Association: Established in 1940, IPHA, an affiliate of the American Public Health Association, is Illinois’ oldest and largest statewide voluntary organization dedicated exclusively to public health. The Association works to strengthen and support health across Illinois communities by mobilizing partners and advancing health equity.Media ContactPasquale GianniMorreale CommunicationsPhone: 310-919-8537Email: pgianni@morrealecomm.com

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