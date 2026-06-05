Cellbie Marks World Environment Day by Surpassing 1 Million Reused Smartphones

Cellbie has enabled a 'second life' for over one million smartphones. Happy World Environment Day!

Disruptive Approach to Secondary Device Market Avoids Recycling Phones, Reduces Electronic Waste

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cellbie, the company that provides a trusted business-to-business (B2B) marketplace for pre-owned smartphones, today announced that its platform has enabled a ‘second life’ for over one million devices through reuse. This milestone comes on World Environment Day 2026 , recognizing that repurposing used devices has avoided creation of electronics waste and unnecessary recycling of viable smartphones.“I’m delighted that our platform and the service providers and enterprises who have embraced the Cellbie marketplace have put more than one million smartphones into the hands of secondary buyers instead of landfills or recycling facilities,” said Mark VanderHeyden, president and CEO at Cellbie. “Today we recognize a win-win for the environment and for buyers and sellers handling high volumes of used smartphones.”Through its B2B trading platform, Cellbie disrupts the mobile device ecosystem by unlocking the value of used smartphones while ensuring fair market valuation. The Cellbie marketplace is trusted because the condition of devices is certified according to industry standards prior to sale—unlike traditional batch auction transactions—and sale prices are assigned based on real-time market prices and data analysis.“Sellers recognize that their devices are being accurately assessed and priced, and buyers are confident in fair and transparent transactions on the Cellbie marketplace,” VanderHeyden said.Many of the devices exchanged on Cellbie’s platform are marginally damaged and fully repairable post-sale, with reuse supporting the growing ‘circular economy’ whereby products, materials, and resources are kept in circulation for as long as possible.For further information, go to www.cellbie.com Cellbie is a Toronto-based company that's disrupting the global $100 billion secondary smartphone market by digitizing the wholesale business with its trusted marketplace for pre-owned mobile devices. Cellbie's software platform provides full transparency for high-volume buyers and sellers through device diagnostics, advanced grading standards inspired by CTIA , and real-time pricing algorithms. A unique feature of the platform is that buyers stipulate their pricing in advance to secure predictable and high-quality supply. For sellers, the Cellbie marketplace nets returns up to 50 percent higher than traditional trade-in options. Cellbie maximizes asset recovery for carriers, enterprises, and channel partners from their first transaction to their millionth, accelerating the growing circular economy by putting pre-owned smartphones into the hands of secondary buyers instead of landfills or recycling facilities.

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