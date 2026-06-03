AIIR Consulting Launches AI Leadership Forum to Strengthen AI Leadership at the Top of the Enterprise

AIIR Consulting launches the AI Leadership Forum, a facilitated peer coaching experience designed to help leaders close the gap between AI investment and AI impact at their organizations.

A new facilitated peer coaching experience equips business leaders with the support needed to close the gap between AI investment and impact.

Every leader we coach is being asked to make consequential AI calls without the experience, the expertise, or the peer support those decisions deserve. The AI Leadership Forum gives them all three.” — Dr. Jonathan Kirschner

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIIR Consulting today announced the launch of the AI Leadership Forum , a facilitated peer coaching experience designed to help senior leaders navigate the real decisions AI is creating inside their organizations. The AI Leadership Forum is the latest step in AIIR’s continued investment in AI leadership and AI for business leaders, building on the firm’s track record of equipping executives to lead in the era of artificial intelligence.While 88% of companies now use AI, research shows just 5% are generating substantial value from it. The AI Leadership Forum is built to close that gap, not by adding more technology, but by sharpening the judgment of the people deciding where and how AI gets used.“Organizations are adopting AI faster than leaders can adapt,” said Dr. Jonathan Kirschner, Founder and CEO of AIIR Consulting. “Every leader we coach is being asked to make consequential AI calls without the experience, the expertise, or the peer support those decisions deserve. The AI Leadership Forum gives them all three, and it can sit inside the coaching engagement rather than alongside it.”AIIR has led the executive coaching and leadership development industry's embrace of AI as a fundamental leadership challenge. In 2024, the firm launched the AI Leadership Accelerator , one of the first immersive AI leadership development experiences purpose-built for senior executives. The AI Leadership Forum extends that work, adding an ongoing, peer-based dimension to AIIR’s portfolio of AI for business leaders.“AI leadership is not a specialist skill. It is a baseline executive capability on the same level as vision or strategic thinking,” Kirschner said. “We saw that shift coming in 2024 when we built the AI Leadership Accelerator, and the AI Leadership Forum is an extension of that program. We found through our experience that leaders need a place to keep working on these decisions, with peers, month after month.”The AI Leadership Forum convenes small cohorts of senior leaders for monthly facilitated 90-minute sessions. Each session is anchored in what participants are actually navigating inside their organizations, and follows a consistent structure:1. Focused Learning — a concept, framework, or real-world example tied to a live AI leadership decision in the group.2. Use Case Sharing — candid exchanges on how AI is being used, tested, or debated inside participants’ organizations right now.3. Live Problem Solving — leaders bring current challenges; the group surfaces assumptions and sharpens thinking together.4. Concrete Takeaways — every session closes with specific ideas each leader intends to test before the next meeting.The AI Leadership Forum is offered in two formats: The Peer Forum is an open-enrollment cohort drawing leaders from different organizations and industries, with AIIR managing curation and facilitation. The Organization Forum is a private cohort drawn entirely from a single client’s leadership team, with the option to tailor themes around that organization’s specific AI priorities and pair the AI Leadership Forum with executive coaching for participating leaders.Participants leave the AI Leadership Forum with sharper judgment, the ability to recognize where AI delivers real value versus where it creates exposure, concrete experiments already tested with their teams, and an ongoing peer network they can lean on for years.Cohorts are small by design. Enrollment is open now for both peer and organization formats at aiirconsulting.com/ai-leadership-forum.About AIIR ConsultingAIIR Consulting delivers tech-enabled solutions that increase the performance of leaders, teams, and organizations. Grounded in the research-based AIIRMethod and supported by a global network of expert coaches, AIIR partners with organizations worldwide on executive coaching, leadership development, executive assessment, team effectiveness, and AI leadership. Learn more at aiirconsulting.com.

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