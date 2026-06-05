HealthMe Launches Agentic AI Care Navigation Solution for Self-Funded Employers

Agent Dora transforms specialty care navigation, helping care teams identify, compare, and coordinate high-quality, transparently priced care.

Care navigation is remarkably complex and high-stress. At HealthMe, our goal is to build technology that empowers navigators — not replace them.” — Michael Havig, MD, founder and CEO, HealthMe

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthMe today announced the commercial launch of Dora, an agentic AI care navigation solution designed to simplify how employers and care teams connect patients to the right care, from the right provider, at a transparent price. HealthMe ( healthmedocs.com ) is a Direct Specialty Care platform used by care navigators and medical providers to discover and transact transparently priced healthcare services nationwide.Built on HealthMe’s national Direct Specialty Care network and payment infrastructure, Agent Dora transforms how navigators search, evaluate, and coordinate care by turning complex healthcare data into intelligent, actionable recommendations, powered by millions of structured data points across provider capabilities, location, bundled pricing, and care pathways.Unlike traditional provider directories or search tools, Dora understands the intent behind a navigator's request. Through a conversational interface, care teams can ask questions naturally, compare options instantly, and receive AI-generated insights that support more informed care decisions.Dora brings the efficiency of AI and the judgment of an experienced care navigator to every search."Care navigation is remarkably complex and high-stress. The people coordinating care are some of the most dedicated professionals in healthcare. At HealthMe, our goal is to build technology that empowers them — not replace them. Dora acts as an intelligent partner, reducing administrative burden while allowing navigators to focus on the human interactions that truly improve the patient experience."— Michael Havig, MD, founder and CEO, HealthMeKey Capabilities of Agent DoraConversational Care NavigationNavigators can ask questions naturally, the way they think, without relying on rigid keyword searches, filters, or outdated provider directories.Intelligent Provider & Service MatchingDora evaluates HealthMe's network to identify appropriate care options based on provider capabilities, location, transparent pricing, and patient needs.AI-Generated Care InsightsEvery search produces a Dora Summary, a plain-language explanation of what Dora found, why specific options were recommended, and the information needed to confidently guide members.Real-Time Decision SupportInteractive maps, pricing comparisons, care pathways, financial insights, and analytics are generated instantly within a single workflow.Dora reduces friction, improves referral accuracy, and allows care navigation organizations to scale as self-funded employers increasingly seek simpler, more transparent healthcare solutions.Transforming Care Navigation with Industry PartnersLeading care navigation organizations are implementing Agent Dora to support self-funded employers and their members, including Vensure Employer Solutions and Ault International Medical Management (AIMM).AIMM served as one of HealthMe's initial development partners, deploying Dora across its care navigation team. The collaboration helped refine AI-generated recommendations, validate the Dora Summary experience, and demonstrate how artificial intelligence can enhance navigator workflows without disrupting the human relationships central to effective care navigation."At Vensure, we are applying artificial intelligence to transform care, strengthen patient relationships, and reduce administrative burden on our care teams. Deploying Agent Dora allows us to accelerate and scale the work our team performs every day for our self-funded clients and their members seeking care."— Kristina Brooks, EVP Benefits, Vensure Employer SolutionsAbout HealthMeHealthMe is the operating system powering the direct-care healthcare market.Built on years of provider relationships, healthcare transactions, and direct contracting experience, HealthMe combines transparent pricing, a national specialty care network, payment technology, and artificial intelligence to make healthcare easier to access, simpler to navigate, and financially predictable.The HealthMe platform enables independent physicians, specialty practices, DPC providers, care navigation organizations, and self-funded employers to connect directly through transparently priced healthcare services.HealthMe's national specialty care network spans 47 states and includes more than 3,500 physicians, along with thousands of physical therapists, imaging centers, and ambulatory surgery centers across multiple specialties.Through its growing suite of solutions, including transparent healthcare bundles, direct payment technology, CareNav™, and Agent Dora, HealthMe is building the infrastructure for a simpler, more transparent healthcare system.Founded by practicing orthopedic surgeon Michael Havig, MD, HealthMe is headquartered in Naples, Fla.Learn more at healthmedocs.com.###

Meet Dora — AI Care Navigation by HealthMe

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