Diathrive Health and Capstone Health Alliance Announce Partnership to Expand Access to Chronic Condition Solutions

Diabetes and GLP-1 Solutions

Partnership brings enterprise-level diabetes management and GLP-1 weight loss programs to 300+ hospitals and health systems across Capstone's 24-state network.

Capstone's membership represents exactly the kind of organizations we built Diathrive for. Their commitment to delivering real value to members aligns with ours.” — Michael Hennessy, Founder and CEO, Diathrive Health

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diathrive Health, a leading provider of chronic condition management solutions for employers and health plans, today announced a contracted partnership with Capstone Health Alliance, one of the nation's largest regional group purchasing organizations (GPOs). The partnership makes Diathrive's diabetes management and GLP-1 weight loss solutions available to Capstone's network of 300+ hospitals and health systems across 24 states.Capstone Health Alliance has built its reputation on a straightforward premise: that healthcare organizations deserve trusted partners, transparent pricing, and measurable value for every dollar they spend. That standard of accountability shapes every partnership they make. Diathrive was built on the same premise, applied to chronic conditions."Capstone is one of the premier group purchasing organizations in the US," said Michael Hennessy, founder and CEO of Diathrive Health. "Diathrive is extremely excited to partner with them to provide our diabetes and GLP-1 weight loss solutions to their members."Chronic conditions, and diabetes in particular, are among the most significant cost drivers in any benefits plan. Most solutions on the market fail to deliver meaningful engagement or measurable ROI. Diathrive changes that through transparent pricing, rigorous clinical oversight, and a member experience designed to remove barriers rather than add them, consistently delivering lower plan costs and better health outcomes for the populations it serves.Together, Capstone and Diathrive are giving health systems and employers access to a chronic condition solution that meets the same standard of rigor Capstone applies across its entire portfolio.“In response to member demand and an increased clinical focus on diabetes and weight management within self-insured employee health plans, Capstone has partnered with Diathrive to implement a comprehensive disease state management program,” said Fred Pane, R. Ph., FASHP, FABC, Vice President, Pharmacy Services, Capstone Health Alliance. “This evidence-informed approach is designed to support improved clinical outcomes through coordinated, longitudinal care, enhance continuity across the care continuum, and contribute to more effective management of total cost of care for both plan sponsors and the populations they serve.”Capstone members can learn more about Diathrive Health's solutions at diathrive.com or by contacting their Capstone Member Services representative.About Diathrive Health:Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Diathrive Health is a leading provider of comprehensive chronic disease solutions, focused on diabetes management and GLP-1 weight loss management. Diathrive delivers a proven diabetes solution that includes unlimited supplies, personalized care from Health Advisors who are registered nurses and dietitians, all certified as Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES). Diathrive achieves an 80%+ member engagement rate in an industry where 5% is the norm, helping employers reduce diabetes-related plan spend by up to 85%. The GLP-1 weight loss management solution incorporates physician oversight and a rigorous qualification strategy to ensure appropriate use, lower cost, and a strong return on investment for health plans through sustainable weight loss outcomes. Diathrive Health is committed to driving better health outcomes and significant savings for employers and their members. Learn more at www.diathrive.com/enterprise About Capstone Health Alliance:Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and offering industry-leading education; all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the quality and value of care to patients. Learn more at www.capstonehealthalliance.com

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