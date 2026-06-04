Six Omnia Network Care Centers Earn 2026 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

2026 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award

Six care centers across the Omnia Network have been recognized as 2026 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award.

While recognition is never the goal, it’s meaningful to see that effort acknowledged at a national level.” — Toni Fimowicz, VP of Organizational Development

LINCOLNWOOD, IL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six care centers across the Omnia Network have been recognized as 2026 recipients of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). The award recognizes long-term and post-acute care providers that have demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.The six recognized centers are:Pavilion of OttawaCitadel at Casa ScalabriniSt. Joseph’s, a Villa CenterVilla at City CenterVilla at Traverse PointVilla at Great Lakes CrossingThe Bronze Award is the first of three progressive levels in the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which honors providers across the country for their dedication to enhancing quality care for the residents and families they serve.“We’re incredibly proud of these six Omnia-affiliated care centers and the dedication of our administrators, nurses, caregivers, and support staff who made this achievement possible,” said Toni Fimowicz, VP of Organizational Development at Omnia Healthcare Group. “The Bronze National Quality Award recognizes organizations that are committed to building strong systems and a culture of quality, but what it really reflects is the daily work our team members do to support residents and one another. While recognition is never the goal, it’s meaningful to see that effort acknowledged at a national level. This is an important milestone, and we look forward to continuing the work as we strive to make people better every day.”The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process in which organizations are reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence through the Baldrige Performance Excellence Framework. Providers begin this quality improvement journey at the Bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile outlining key elements such as their vision, mission, customer base, core strengths, and challenges.“Earning the Bronze Quality Award reflects a strong commitment to continuous improvement and delivering quality care every day,” said AHCA/NCAL President & CEO Clif Porter. “Congratulations to this year’s recipients for taking this important step in the quality journey. We are excited to see all they will accomplish in the years ahead.”This year, the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its establishment in 1996, more than 8,000 providers across the country have participated in the Baldrige-based program to strengthen their operations, improve outcomes, and enhance the lives of residents and staff.The 2026 National Quality Award recipients will be celebrated during Delivering Solutions 26, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 11–14, 2026, in Boston, Massachusetts.About Omnia Healthcare GroupOmnia Healthcare Group supports a network of care centers dedicated to delivering high-quality post-hospital and long-term care. Across its affiliated organizations, Omnia is committed to helping care centers strengthen operations, support team members, enhance the resident experience, and Make People Better.

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