Constant AI Promotes Lisa Cote to Chief Financial Officer

Lisa Cote named CFO of Constant AI

Appointment brings a veteran fintech finance leader into the executive seat as Constant AI scales its agentic AI platform across the credit union industry

From structuring capital to keeping operations tight during a fundraise, Lisa makes high-stakes decisions with a calm precision that the rest of the company relies on. I call her the 'velvet hammer.'” — Catherine York Powers, CEO and Founder, Constant AI

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Constant AI , the agentic AI company for credit union loan operations, has promoted Lisa Cote to Chief Financial Officer. Cote joined Constant AI as Controller and has been central to building the company's financial operations as the business has grown.Before joining Constant AI, Cote spent 18 years at Foreside Financial Group, a Portland-based firm providing fund distribution, compliance, and regulatory services to asset managers launching and operating mutual funds and ETFs. She joined when Foreside Financial was an early-stage startup and rose to Controller, staying through its transformation into the largest third-party ETF distributor in the U.S., supporting more than 100 issuers and 550 funds, before its private equity-backed acquisition."Lisa has been through what it takes to scale a company from its earliest days through a significant outcome, and she's applied that experience at Constant AI since day one," said Catherine York Powers, CEO and Founder of Constant AI. "She doesn't just manage the numbers. She understands what they mean for where we're going. From structuring capital to keeping operations tight during a fundraise, Lisa makes high-stakes decisions with a calm precision that the rest of the company relies on. I call her the 'velvet hammer.' She's earned this role.""You don't come across many opportunities where the work excites you and the company is still in the thick of growing," said Cote. "That's where I do my best work — laying the financial groundwork so everything else can take off. Constant AI has given me that, and getting to do that inside a women-owned, women-run company? That part means a lot. I'm proud to step into this role."The promotion follows a year of significant activity for Constant AI, including the launch of Nia™, the first agentic AI agent to complete a skip-a-pay transaction end to end without staff involvement, and the company's selection as the inaugural fintech partner in Eltropy's Agentic AI Platform, which serves more than 750 credit unions across North America.About Constant AIConstant AI powers agentic AI for credit union loan operations. Its platform executes complex eligibility rules and transacts directly to the core in real time, the same proven infrastructure behind over 1.5 million automated transactions now powering Nia. A Portland, ME-based fintech, Constant AI operates a CUSO, wholly owned by its parent organization, aligning its mission and governance directly with the credit union movement. Learn more at constant.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.