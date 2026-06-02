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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/29/2026

Southwest corner glass installation nearly complete

The Southwest corner glass installation is nearly complet.

Northeast corner is ready for exterior finishes

The Northeast corner is ready for exterior finishes.

Main Lobby area - drywall installation in progress

The Main lobby area where drywall installation is in progress.

main entrance ready for exterior finishes

The main entrance is ready for exterior finishes.

Main entrance - exterior wall bump-out has been framed

The main entrance exterior wall bump-out has been framed.

2nd floor HVAC duct work is ongoing

The second floor HVAC duct work is ongoing.

Photos courtesy of Stryker & Co., Inc.

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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/29/2026

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