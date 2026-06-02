From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 05/29/2026

The Southwest corner glass installation is nearly complet. The Northeast corner is ready for exterior finishes. The Main lobby area where drywall installation is in progress. The main entrance is ready for exterior finishes. The main entrance exterior wall bump-out has been framed. The second floor HVAC duct work is ongoing. Photos courtesy of Stryker & Co., Inc.

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