Henderson Park Acquires Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Marking Entry into Puerto Rico

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve

Expands Henderson Park’s portfolio to more than $5B of hotels and over 12,000 keys under management. Purchased in a joint venture with Pyramid Global Hospitality, which will serve as operating partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henderson Park, the international private equity real estate firm, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve in Río Grande, Puerto Rico. Pyramid Global Hospitality (“Pyramid”), a leading hospitality management company, has been selected to operate the hotel. The acquisition of the resort through a joint venture between Henderson Park and Pyramid marks both companies’ first investment in Puerto Rico.

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve is a premier beachfront resort situated on a private peninsula in Río Grande, Puerto Rico, flanked by the Atlantic coastline and the El Yunque National Forest. The resort features 579 guestrooms, suites, and villas; four pools, including the largest lagoon-style pool on the island; 37,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event space; fourteen dining and drink venues; the full-service Rainforest Spa; access to a Tom Kite–designed, 27-hole championship golf course; tennis and pickleball, and more. Set across lush grounds, the resort serves as a destination for leisure travelers, as well as for large-scale groups and events.

Under its new ownership and management, the property will undergo targeted capital investments to elevate the resort’s offering across both group and leisure segments.

Nick Weber, CEO and Founder of Henderson Park, commented: “Puerto Rico represents a highly attractive institutional market, and we have long sought the right opportunity to establish our presence here. We have found that in the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve. This investment is supported by compelling fundamentals, including robust demand from the U.S., expanding airlift, favorable tax incentives, and strong market dynamics. The island’s distinctive culture, vibrant community, and natural beauty make it a compelling destination for travelers and a place where we are proud to invest. We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in Puerto Rico over the long-term.”

Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality, commented: “Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve represents an important opportunity for our team and a meaningful milestone as our first hotel in Puerto Rico, a market that has shown lasting strength and resilience as both a leisure and commercial destination. Our focus will be on supporting the resort associates who deliver the guest experience every day, while also applying the disciplined operations, leadership, and performance mindset our partners expect across this complex, destination-driven resort.”

Pyramid will manage the 579-room beachfront resort, further strengthening its existing partnership with Henderson Park. This relationship already includes management of several of Henderson Park’s premier resort assets, including the Arizona Biltmore, LXR Hotels & Resorts in Phoenix, Arizona; Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida; and La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, among others.

About Henderson Park

Henderson Park is a leading international real estate investment firm. Since its formation in 2016, the firm has invested over $15 billion in building a portfolio of flagship real estate assets, with a presence in major cities and capitals in the United States, UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Spain. Henderson Park seeks high quality assets in prime locations where it can identify the potential for unlocking or creating value through asset management and sustainability improvements, or by taking on and working in complex situations. The company’s current portfolio is diversified across various sectors such as multifamily, hospitality, student housing, logistics, office and retail. Henderson Park strives to work and build long-term strategic relationships with the best local partners.

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading hospitality management company with a powerhouse portfolio of 200 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe. Pyramid is renowned for its relentless commitment to a people-first culture, operational excellence, and owner-centric, results-driven relationships. The company’s dynamic platform includes PYRAMIDWORKS, delivering integrated workplace and facilities services, the award-winning collection of distinct independent properties, Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, and Pyramid’s European hotel management company, Axiom Hospitality. With corporate offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London, Pyramid combines global reach with a high-touch, service-driven approach that attracts top talent and delivers long-term value for hospitality owners and investors. Learn more at www.pyramidglobal.com.

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