Vanguard Attorneys Welcomes New Attorney DeWayne K. Terry, Sr. to the Firm

DeWayne K. Terry, Sr. Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney Vanguard Attorneys Logo

With more than 30 years of legal experience, Terry brings extensive trial expertise and a longstanding commitment to client advocacy.

DeWayne's career has been defined by service, advocacy, and courtroom excellence. His depth of experience and commitment to helping people make him a tremendous asset to our clients and our team.” — Karina Perez Ilić, Managing Attorney

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vanguard Attorneys, a Tampa personal injury law firm , is pleased to announce the addition of DeWayne K. Terry, Sr. , as the newest attorney on its team. With more than 30 years of legal experience and an extensive background in both public service and private practice, Mr. Terry brings decades of courtroom experience and a steadfast commitment to advocating for individuals and families facing some of life's most difficult challenges.Mr. Terry began his legal career as an Assistant State Attorney in Miami-Dade County under the leadership of Katherine Fernandez Rundle, where he developed substantial trial experience handling serious criminal matters and learning to evaluate complex cases in fast-paced litigation environments. He later served as Assistant Staff Counsel in the Miami office of The Florida Bar before transitioning into private practice, where he expanded his practice across civil, criminal, and family law matters. This broad litigation background helped establish the foundation that continues to guide his approach to complex personal injury cases today.Since focusing his practice on personal injury and wrongful death litigation, Mr. Terry has represented clients in a wide range of catastrophic injury matters, including traumatic brain injuries, trucking accidents, negligent security incidents, premises liability claims, and construction accidents. Known for his courtroom presence and practical litigation strategy, he works closely with clients and referral counsel to prepare cases for trial and pursue maximum recovery for those harmed by negligence."We are thrilled to welcome DeWayne to Vanguard Attorneys," said Managing Attorney Karina Perez Ilić. "His decades of litigation experience, extensive trial background, and commitment to client advocacy make him an outstanding addition to our firm. DeWayne shares our dedication to helping injured individuals seek accountability and obtain the justice they deserve to move forward after serious accidents."Before entering private practice, Mr. Terry earned his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University College of Law after completing his undergraduate studies in Public Policy at Duke University. While at Duke, he lettered in both football and track and field and later spent time as a free agent with the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Indianapolis Colts. These experiences helped shape the discipline, perseverance, and teamwork he brings to the practice of law today.In addition to his legal work, Mr. Terry remains actively involved in community service and mentorship. He volunteers as a youth football coach with the Miramar Optimist Club and is active with the Zeta Nu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He is also a longtime supporter of the Miami/Bahamas Goombay Festival and other community initiatives throughout South Florida.Mr. Terry is admitted to practice law in Florida, the District of Columbia, and the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida.ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYSAt Vanguard Attorneys, we are committed to helping individuals and families rebuild their lives after serious accidents and injuries. Our attorneys represent clients in personal injury and wrongful death matters arising from motor vehicle accidents, trucking collisions, premises liability incidents, construction accidents, and other acts of negligence. Through personalized representation, strategic advocacy, and a willingness to take cases to trial when necessary, we work to secure meaningful results for those we serve. For more information, please visit https://vanguardinjuryattorneys.com

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