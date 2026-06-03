Iconic New York City Penthouse Atop Historic Hampshire House steps from Billionaires’ Row to Sell via Concierge Auctions

Penthouse at one of Manhattan’s most iconic addresses to sell as part of firm’s Developer Services division in cooperation with Nest Seekers International

Properties of this scale, positioning, and design potential on Central Park South rarely—if ever—come to market...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 150 Central Park South #PH—Perched atop the crown of the storied Hampshire House, one of Manhattan’s most iconic penthouse residences on coveted Central Park South, steps from Billionaires’ Row—home to notable residents including Rupert Murdoch—will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tal Reznick of Nest Seekers International. Listed for $22 million. Bidding is scheduled to open 30 June and culminate on 14 July via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

A part of Concierge Auctions’ Developer Services division, this offering includes pre-approved construction. The division specializes in supporting the swift sale of high-end inventory through accelerated, data-driven auction strategies that complement traditional sales efforts. In a recent notable success, Concierge Auctions sold a rare turnkey penthouse at 100 Franklin Street in Tribeca in just 42 days using the division’s structured, dynamic sales process and is currently auctioning a turnkey Club Myttas residence in the Chamberi neighborhood of Madrid, Spain.

“Properties of this scale, positioning, and design potential on Central Park South rarely—if ever—come to market,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "Located atop one of Manhattan’s most iconic residential buildings with lifetime unobstructed views over Central Park, this penthouse represents the kind of globally coveted, one-of-one asset that attracts ultra-high-net-worth buyers worldwide. Through our platform and defined auction timeline, we’re able to bring that global audience together in a highly competitive and transparent environment.”

“The scale, rarity, and extraordinary Central Park setting of this customizable penthouse make it one of the most compelling residential opportunities in Manhattan," said Reznik. "As confidence continues to return to New York's luxury market, discerning buyers are actively seeking unique trophy assets that cannot be replicated, making this an ideal time for a competitive sales process that can fully capture global demand. For someone looking to create a truly iconic New York residence, there is simply nothing else available today that offers this level of visibility, architectural potential, and the opportunity to own a piece of history at the 50-yard line of Central Park. Through our partnership with Concierge Auctions, we are able to introduce the property to a global pool of qualified buyers in a focused, time-defined process that is particularly well suited to an asset of this significance."

“This apartment is a singular opportunity to fully inhabit the iconic mansard roof of the Hampshire House on the edge of Central Park,” said Pelsinski. “It is an amazing gem that has been hidden in plain sight for almost a century.”

Positioned 37 floors above Central Park South, the rare three-story penthouse residence presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a true legacy at one of the most recognizable addresses and most iconic roofs in New York City. Designed with award-winning plans by SPAN Architecture––an international firm that has built a reputation for seamlessly blending architecture, interior and landscape design––the residence encompasses approximately 9,000 square feet for the total work scope, including 1,200 square feet of exterior living space across three dramatic levels, including expansive terraces overlooking Central Park.

This offering includes an extensive package of previously approved plans and permits, providing a substantial foundation for future development, subject to any updates, renewals, or approvals that may be required by the building and relevant authorities.

Originally developed in the 1930s, Hampshire House remains one of Central Park South’s most architecturally recognizable and prestigious white-glove cooperatives. Distinguished by its steep copper roofline and longstanding reputation for privacy and exclusivity, the building has historically attracted prominent residents from across the worlds of business, entertainment, and culture. Residents enjoy immediate access to Central Park, Columbus Circle, Fifth Avenue shopping, and Manhattan’s premier dining and cultural institutions.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photography credited to.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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