California High Court’s New Judicial Removal Process Welcomed

The state high court decided on May 28 that California Code of Civil Procedure section 170.6—the judicial disqualification process for judges believed to be prejudiced against a party—violates the separation of powers and can be challenged. It overturned aspects of a 1977 ruling that set up a system where disqualification motions were automatically granted so long as the motion is timely and properly presented.

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