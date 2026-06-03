Icarus Medical Recognized with 2026 Startup of the Year Award by the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council

Connor and Carter from Icarus Medical accept the 2026 Startup of the Year Award at the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) Annual Awards Gala. The Ascender Knee Brace, Icarus Medical’s flagship orthopedic bracing technology designed to help reduce knee pain, improve mobility, and support active lifestyles. The Icarus Medical logo represents the company’s commitment to advancing orthopedic bracing technology through innovation, biomechanics, and additive manufacturing.

Charlottesville-based med-tech company recognized for innovation, growth, and impact in orthopedic technology

Charlottesville has built an incredible culture around innovation and entrepreneurship, and CBIC has been instrumental in supporting and connecting companies like ours.” — Dave Johnson, Founder and CEO of Icarus Medical

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Medical , a Charlottesville-based med-tech company focused on advancing orthopedic bracing technology, has been named the recipient of the 2026 Startup of the Year Award by the Charlottesville Business Innovation Council ( CBIC ).Presented during the CBIC Annual Awards Gala, the award recognizes emerging companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and impact within Charlottesville’s technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem. For 27 years, the CBIC Awards Gala has celebrated achievements in entrepreneurship, commercialization, and breakthrough innovation across private, public, and educational sectors throughout the region. Other notable honorees included Rhoback as Business of the Year, RIVANNA Medical as Innovator of the Year, and Afton Scientific as Employer of the Year.Founded in Charlottesville, Icarus Medical is developing a new class of orthopedic bracing technologies that combine biomechanics, additive manufacturing, and patient-focused design to help people stay active and mobile while reducing pain and improving function. The company’s technologies include the Ascender Knee Brace for patellofemoral and multicompartment osteoarthritis, along with solutions for post-operative recovery, neurological conditions, and complex lower extremity mobility challenges.“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible team we have built here in Charlottesville, and the clinicians and partners who continue to support our mission,” said Dave Johnson, Founder and CEO of Icarus Medical. “We are proud to be part of Charlottesville’s growing innovation ecosystem and excited to continue developing technology that can make a meaningful impact on patients’ lives.”Over the past year, Icarus Medical was named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies after achieving 1,283% three-year growth. The company has continued expanding nationally and into international markets while developing novel orthopedic bracing technologies designed to address gaps in conservative care. Icarus designs and manufactures its products in Charlottesville while continuing to expand advanced manufacturing capabilities and create new local jobs.The CBIC Annual Awards Gala serves as the organization’s premier annual fundraiser, helping support programs, resources, and services that strengthen Charlottesville’s innovation-driven business community. CBIC’s mission is centered on creating opportunities for innovators and fostering collaboration across the region’s growing technology ecosystem.About Icarus MedicalIcarus Medical is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based medical technology company focused on developing innovative orthopedic bracing solutions that help patients stay active, improve mobility, and reduce pain. The company combines biomechanics, software, and additive manufacturing to create advanced orthopedic technologies for osteoarthritis, post-operative recovery, neurological conditions, and lower extremity mobility challenges.For more information about Icarus Medical, visit: https://icarusmedical.com About CBICThe Charlottesville Business Innovation Council (CBIC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing technology and innovation-based businesses across the Greater Charlottesville region. Founded in 1997, CBIC works to strengthen the area’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through networking, education, strategic communications, and collaboration opportunities that help innovators, startups, and growing companies succeed. CBIC’s mission is to nurture a vibrant technology community by creating opportunities for Charlottesville innovators while helping position the region as one of the leading innovation hubs in Virginia and on the East Coast.For more information about CBIC, visit: https://cvilleinnovation.org/

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav (Orthopedic Surgeon, Northwell Health) + Icarus Medical: The Ascender Knee Brace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.