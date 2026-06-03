LUXURY LAS VEGAS DESSERT BOUTIQUE DONUTIQUE LAUNCHS NEW SUMMER FLAVORS INSIDE VENETIAN LAS VEGAS

Donutique Logo Donutique Refreshers Donutique Donuts

Fresh Flavors Bring Summer to the Las Vegas Strip

Donutique has brought luxury donuts and incredible, chef-created sweet and savory selections to the Las Vegas Strip. Our new summer offerings are the perfect treat for any visit to Las Vegas.” — Donutique Owner Elad Assayag

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dessert dreams do come true – at Donutique, a chef-driven donut and dessert boutique inside the Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Donutique recently launched its new summer donuts along with several refreshing beverages, blending classic desserts and drinks with new flavor combinations.

“Donutique has brought luxury donuts and incredible, chef-created sweet and savory selections to the Las Vegas Strip," says Donutique Owner Elad Assayag. “Paired with our handcrafted coffees and matchas, designed to be enjoyed in an incredible space, our new summer offerings are the perfect treat for any visit to Las Vegas.”

Donutiques spring menu features the London Bloom ($12), a couture donut filled with lavender London fog pastry cream, topped with lavender sugar, mascarpone cream, and a lavender flower. Seasonal refreshers ($9) include Strawberry Yuzu Pineapple, Cranberry Lemonade, and Passion Fruit Lemonade, perfect for the warmer weather.

The delicious, sweet spot also includes fan-favorites flavors including Strawberry Cheesecake ($11), Birthday Cake ($11), and the Alexis ($11), alongside a newly expanded brewed coffee and beverage program. Guests can indulge inexpertly brewed coffee, specialty lattes, premium loose-leaf teas, freshly squeezed lemonades, and a variety of bottled beverages.

Located inside of Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Donutique is open daily at 7AM.

About Donutique

Handcrafted, artisanal donuts are the artistic and culinary canvas combining the traditional with original flavors and artistic decorations. Expect the unexpected at Donutique and savor moments of decadence fit for royalty. Donutique sits steps from Venetian Las Vegas’ iconic and much Instagrammed Wizard of Oz installation, right on the Las Vegas Strip. Follow along with the team on Instagram and TikTok.

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