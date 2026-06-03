E24 Crowned in Culture: A Century of...

For 100 years, Comanche Nation Princesses have represented the strength, beauty, and traditions of the Comanche people.

In Episode 24 of Nʉmʉ Tekwarʉ: The Comanche Talk Podcast, host Sarae Ticeahkie sits down with Comanche Nation Princess Director Fiona Kerchee, former Comanche Nation Princess and historian Jolene "JJ" Schonchin, and the 100th Comanche Nation Princess, Arlene Schonchin.

Together, they share stories of the women who carried the crown before them, how the role has evolved through generations, and why cultural leadership remains important today.

From memories of past princesses to hopes for the next 100 years, this conversation celebrates a century of service, tradition, and Comanche pride.

Listen now and help us honor the legacy of Comanche Nation Princesses