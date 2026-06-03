Minister O'Brien announces €10 million funding for ICE2EV scheme, accelerating the switch to electric vehicles

The ICE2EV Scheme will launch on 1 July and be administered by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI). It is a targeted measure to reduce emissions, by removing ICE vehicles aged over 13 years from Ireland’s private car fleet and replacing them with new battery EVs.

The initiative is backed by €10 million in funding from the Climate Action Fund under the Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment. To ensure balanced access, 65% of the funding will be allocated to rural applicants and 35% to urban applicants, based on Central Statistics Office Census 2022 definitions.



Eligible applicants can receive €5,000 for the permanent removal of a qualifying ICE vehicle registered in 2013 or earlier. The payment must be used towards the purchase of a new battery electric vehicle. It is additional to the existing €3,500 EV grant administered by the SEAI, bringing total available support up to €8,500 per vehicle.



Applicants must demonstrate on the date of application that the ICE vehicle:

has been registered in their name within the State for at least 12 months prior to the application;

holds a valid NCT certificate, or one expired by no more than six months;

has been taxed and insured for road use during the six months prior to the application.

ICE2EV is designed to address a persistent emissions challenge within the private car fleet: the continued use of older, high-emitting ICE vehicles, often among households facing financial barriers to transitioning to EVs. By focusing on this segment, the Scheme will help to ensure that the most emissions-intensive vehicles are replaced with zero-emission alternatives, delivering both climate and public health benefits.

In addition, Minister O’Brien announced a change in the existing SEAI Electric Vehicle Purchase Grant. The maximum eligible vehicle price threshold for grant will now be €50,000, rather than €60,000. This change has been made to target funding for EV transition towards lower price bracket cars, enabling a greater proportion of the funding available within the National Development Plan to support the roll-out of public charging infrastructure. This is in line with the draft EV charging strategy published in February 2026.