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Statement by Minister McEntee on decision to launch EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

I welcome today’s decision to officially launch EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. This is a historic milestone and a clear signal that the future of both countries lies within the European Union family.

The people of Ukraine and Moldova have demonstrated determination and commitment to reform, often in the most challenging of circumstances. Their progress reflects a deep commitment to democracy, the rule of law and the values that underpin our Union.

Both countries are engaged in the hard work of reform, in extraordinary circumstances, and deserve the opportunity to join the European Union.

There is renewed momentum and unity in the European Union, and Ireland is ambitious to play its role as a member state that formed part of the first enlargement and as incoming Presidency of the Council.

I warmly congratulate the people of Ukraine and Moldova on reaching this important stage and commend my EU colleagues for the unity, leadership and confidence they have shown as we move forward together.


ENDS

Press Office

3 June 2026

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Statement by Minister McEntee on decision to launch EU accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

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