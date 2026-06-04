TalentoHC Launches 'Project Evolution' to Advance Talent-Led Growth Across Venezuela and the Americas

TalentoHC launches Project Evolution, a strategic initiative focused on talent-led growth, workforce development, and economic opportunity across Venezuela and the Americas. TalentoHC CEO Juan Gaitan at eMerge Americas 2026, where he shared insights on Project Evolution and talent-led growth across Venezuela and the Americas. TalentoHC is a global executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting platform helping organizations build high-performing teams.

TalentoHC’s Project Evolution connects talent, capital, and execution to support workforce development and economic growth across Venezuela and the Americas.

Venezuela’s next phase of growth will be defined by execution.” — Juan Gaitan, CEO, TalentoHC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TalentoHC , a global executive search and human capital consulting platform, today announced the launch of Project Evolution , a strategic initiative focused on enabling talent-led economic growth and workforce development across Venezuela and the broader Americas.The announcement follows remarks by CEO Juan Gaitan at eMerge Americas 2026 , where he outlined a market perspective centered on aligning talent, capital, and execution to support Venezuela’s next phase of economic development.“Venezuela’s next phase of growth will be defined by execution,” said Gaitan. “As global investment and interest accelerate, organizations will need the right leadership and workforce strategies in place to scale effectively.”As part of Project Evolution, TalentoHC is supporting workforce development across key sectors including energy and infrastructure, telecommunications, healthcare, higher education, travel and hospitality, consumer industries, media, legal, and professional services. Each sector presents distinct talent challenges that will shape the pace and sustainability of economic expansion.A central component of the initiative is workforce mobility. With a significant global diaspora of Venezuelan professionals, organizations will need to navigate both repatriation and cross-border talent strategies to access critical skills and leadership.Project Evolution is powered by TalentoHC’s integrated platform, bringing together executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting capabilities, alongside its broader ecosystem under Talento & Co., including Talento Consulting and Talento Ventures. This structure enables organizations to align talent strategy with business objectives while scaling operations across markets.“Economic growth at this scale requires a coordinated talent strategy,” Gaitan added. “Organizations that invest in leadership, workforce design, and execution capability will be best positioned to lead in this next phase.”As Venezuela re-emerges as a market of interest for global investors, operators, and founders, TalentoHC is positioned to support organizations navigating expansion, workforce strategy, and long-term growth across the region.About TalentoHCTalentoHC is a global executive search, professional search, and human capital consulting platform helping organizations build high-performing teams that drive growth and transformation. The firm partners with companies across industries, including technology, aviation, hospitality, media, and professional services, to identify and place exceptional leadership and professional talent. Through a human capital-centric approach, TalentoHC supports organizations navigating leadership change, strengthening talent strategy, and building teams capable of delivering long-term value.

Project Evolution

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