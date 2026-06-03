Chairman Bilirakis Delivers Opening Statement at Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Legislative Hearing on Establishing a Federal Comprehensive Privacy and Data Security Law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-12), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade, delivered the following opening statement at today’s hearing on establishing a federal comprehensive privacy and data security law.

Subcommittee Chairman Bilirakis' opening statement as prepared for delivery:

“Good morning, and welcome to today’s legislative hearing on federal comprehensive privacy reform.

“After years of debate, I’m pleased to see us return to this critical issue and discuss the SECURE Data Act, legislation I believe will establish a national standard that protects American consumers and provide much-needed certainty to businesses across the country.

“Whether it’s your favorite restaurant, your hometown newspaper, or the corner gas station, every business – no matter the size – uses digital technology. These innovations bring enormous benefits to everyday Americans and help ensure that our country remains dynamic and competitive in an increasingly digital world.

“But today, when Americans ask if their personal data is protected, the answer depends entirely on which state they’re in. Unfortunately, for the millions of Americans that live in states without a comprehensive privacy law, the answer is 'no.' This is unacceptable, not only for consumers but for the small and main street businesses navigating a confusing patchwork of state- mandates.

“The SECURE Data Act takes the best ideas of the state privacy laws and incorporates many of the ideas developed over the past several years. It seeks to establish meaningful consumer protections while creating a uniform national standard that promotes innovation, economic growth, and regulatory certainty.

“I would like to thank Dr. Joyce for leading the Committee’s Privacy Working Group and all the Working Group Members and their staff for their efforts to date. This group was tasked with finding consensus on a difficult subject while balancing consumer protections with business certainty. Their work has laid an important foundation for today’s discussion.

“I look forward to working with you, our colleagues across the aisle, and stakeholders so that we work to advance the strongest bill possible.”