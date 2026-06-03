Chairman Guthrie Supports CMS Rulemaking on Commonsense Medicaid Community Engagement Requirements

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, issued the following statement in response to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Interim Final Rule requiring able-bodied adult Medicaid recipients to meet an 80-hour monthly work requirement, through employment, education, work programs, or community service, as a condition of Medicaid eligibility enacted in H.R. 1.

“Last year, Republicans fought tirelessly to enact policies that strengthen, secure, and sustain our Medicaid program for Americans most in need. Commonsense community engagement requirements that establish an expectation for able-bodied Americans to either work, volunteer, further their education, or act as a caregiver in order to receive free Medicaid benefits is the right thing to do and is something the majority of Americans support in order to protect the programs intended to serve our most vulnerable,” said Chairman Guthrie.

“These commonsense community engagement requirements enacted under the Working Families Tax Cuts aren’t a punishment; they’re a path to prosperity. Not only do these requirements protect taxpayers, but they actively help to lift Americans out of poverty and stay connected to their communities. We look forward to seeing how this policy uplifts Americans and safeguards our critical safety net programs for generations to come.”

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